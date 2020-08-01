Liverpool are to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 29, following their 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

The Reds have booked their place in the first game of the domestic season for the second year running after clinching the Premier League title.

In 2019, they took part due to Man City winning both the league and the FA Cup, but this month brings a more traditional matchup after Arsenal won the FA Cup on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be the opposition at Wembley on Sunday, August 29, therefore, in a game that will kick off Liverpool’s season—two weeks before their title defence begins.

Liverpool have won the Community Shield—or the Charity Shield, as it was previously known—a total of 15 times in their history, with their most recent triumph being in 2006.

On five occasions they have shared the trophy, due to draws with West Ham (1964), Man United (1965, 1977 and 1990) and Everton (1986).

They are currently tied with the Gunners for the second-most wins in the trophy’s history, with United the only side to win it more times (21).

The Reds will then begin their Premier League campaign on the weekend of September 12, as they aim to win back-to-back titles under Klopp.

It is possible Klopp uses the Community Shield to give opportunities to youngsters and fringe players, but given the tight turnaround between seasons it is more likely to be used to get key names back up to speed.

Pre-season training is set to begin on August 15, leaving just two weeks to prepare for this game.

Klopp is also hoping to take his squad on another training camp in Evian, while Liverpool are expected to organise a series of warmup friendlies to be played behind closed doors.