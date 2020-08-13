This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Praying for no away games”, “Actually quite cool” – Liverpool’s new Nike away kit gets mixed reviews

The Premier League champions launched their new away strip for 2020/21 on Tuesday, a teal and black edition which received mixed reviews from fans.

The kit is the second to launch as part of Liverpool’s new association with Nike, following on from the home kit at the start of August, with the teal trim there featuring prominently on the away edition.

The design draws on “cultural references from across the city,” while the swirl pattern takes inspiration from the Shankly Gates.

It’s a bold choice for Liverpool’s ventures on the road next season and it has split opinion among the fanbase.

Here’s what supporters had to say about the club’s new kit on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

It didn’t hit the right notes for some, with the design choice not one which impressed…

“Praying for no away games next year.”

Kopstar on the forums.

“Come back New Balance.”

Sweeting on the forums.

“Poor…from such a big brand like Nike I expected something a bit more customised.”

Giuseppe Colleoni on Facebook.

 

But for others, it was a hit with the concept behind the design in mind…

“When you read the reason behind the design it’s actually quite cool.

Mishmash of Shanks gates and a ripped paper look. I don’t mind it.”

richieh10 on the forums.

“Just like the home kit doesn’t look good on first appearance but once you see it on it’s very nice.”

Danny Evans on Facebook.

