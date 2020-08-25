A second-half double from Rhian Brewster saw Liverpool recover from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with RB Salzburg in the Reds’ second friendly of the summer.

Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool

Pre-Season Friendly (2), Red Bull Arena

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Goals

Daka 3′

Daka 13′

Brewster 72′ (assist: Milner)

Brewster 81′

Jurgen Klopp made just one change to the side that beat Stuttgart in the opening friendly at the weekend, with Gini Wijnaldum coming in for Curtis Jones to provide very-much the strongest available XI.

The match was the first Liverpool game since March to have fans inside the ground, and Salzburg gave the 1,250 home supporters in attendance at the Red Bull Arena something to cheer very early on.

A mistake from Fabinho in midfield saw the Brazilian brushed off the ball and Patson Daka finished well.

And it was 2-0 shortly after, with the same player applying the finish after Salzburg broke quickly after Joe Gomez‘s pass forward was intercepted.

The home side – playing their fifth friendly of the summer – were certainly providing strong opposition at this early stage of pre-season, with Jesse Marsch’s side very quick and energetic, giving Liverpool little time on the ball.

The Reds had plenty of the ball without creating much, but every time the home side had possession they looked very dangerous.

Sadio Mane was by far Liverpool’s most dangerous attacking threat and he almost got a goal back just before half-time but his goalbound shot was blocked on the line.

Half time: Salzburg 2-0 Liverpool

Half time saw James Milner, Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones replace Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Naby Keita. The rest were replaced around the hour-mark.

A good ball from Mane played in Salah early in the second half, but the Egyptian’s shot on his right foot was weak and easily saved.

A cut above the eye for Virgil van Dijk saw the centre-back replaced by Nat Phillips just before the hour, with the remaining players being subbed shortly after.

One of those coming on was Rhian Brewster, who again got his name on the teamsheet, finishing well after good work by James Milner inside the box for his first, then adding his second 10 minutes from time.

Brewster’s second, his third of pre-season, was a really well-taken finish from outside the box after the Salzburg ‘keeper had come out to attempt to win the ball.

While Liverpool made wholesale changes, so too did the home side and that no doubt played a part in the visitor’s comeback. Regardless, credit should go to Liverpool’s fringe players who took the opportunity, particularly Brewster.

Liverpool, who had an intense training session on the morning of the game, looked leggy and sloppy for large parts of the game, but that is exactly what pre-season is intended for.

Next up is the slightly more serious challenge of Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Liverpool: Alisson (Adrian 63′); Williams (Hoever 63′), Gomez (Koumetio 63′), Van Dijk (Phillips 56′), Robertson (Tsimikas 62′); Fabinho (Jones 45′), Keita (Milner 45′), Wijnaldum (Grujic 63′), Salah (Elliott 63′), Mane (Brewster 63′), Firmino (Minamino 45′)

Subs not used: Van den Berg, Kelleher

Next Match: Arsenal (Wembley) – Community Shield – Saturday, August 29, 4.30pm (BST)