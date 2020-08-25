It was a year of dreams coming true for Harvey Elliott, from making his debut for his boyhood club to being able to lift the Premier League trophy.

The 17-year-old joined Liverpool last summer from Fulham, where he went on to make eight senior appearances – with his debut against MK Dons in the League Cup making him the club’s second-youngest debutant in history.

Described by Pep Lijnders as a “little diamond,” the youngster signed his first professional contract in July and wasted little time in shifting his attention towards his second season.

He is to remain with Jurgen Klopp‘s side instead of pursuing a loan and immediately put his best foot forward having linked up with the under-23s ahead of the club’s pre-season training camp to ensure he was in the best possible shape to make an impression.

“I worked hard throughout the two weeks we had off,” Elliott told the club’s official website.

“I went back to the U23s a week early before I came out here to make sure I could come out here in good condition. This year is a big year for me and I want to achieve a lot of things.”

And one of those achievements is to net his first goal for the club, which will result in a new hairdo.

Like many of the club’s rising stars, one thing Elliott does not lack is confidence. And the environment which Klopp and Co. have created is one which encourages the youngsters to tap into it.

With a myriad of star names littered throughout the squad, it can be intimidating to a seasoned professional let alone a teenager looking to make their way in the game, but Elliott hammered home the message is always to “play with freedom.”

“The one thing about this club is everyone tells you to go out there and show who you are,” he added.

“You’re coming up against people like Milly, who has been in the game for years now and you sort of look up to them and don’t want to make mistakes.

“But having people around us [youngsters] to give us that confidence to go and express yourself, play with freedom, helps me a lot.

“[I remember] coming into the team last year and looking at the squad and thinking just wow.

“I didn’t even think I’d get one appearance let alone eight, so I am so grateful for the opportunities and I just hope I showed everyone what I can do.

“I think to myself, this is a club I have been supporting. That drives me on, even more, to give that bit extra to the fans, give more to the club and give 100 percent.”