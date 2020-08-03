Harvey Elliott has revealed that he will shave off his trademark top knot hairstyle when he scores his first goal for Liverpool, admitting “it’s not a popular haircut.”

For all of his gifts as a footballer, the first thing most notice about Elliott is his hair.

Shaved on the back and sides and long on top, twisted into a bun, the 17-year-old’s style has caught the eye and attracted a lot of criticism for his decisions at the barbers.

It may not stay for too long, though, with the Liverpool youngster telling The Athletic that he plans to get rid of it when he nets his first senior goal for the club.

“It’s not a popular haircut. Some people think ‘why’s he got it like that?’, but I like it,” he said.

“I don’t think Jurgen’s a big fan. Sometimes I’ve come in with it tied up in a bit of a new style and he has just looked at it and started laughing.

“I’ve promised the lads that when I score my first professional goal, it’s coming off.

“Initially, I was going to change it for the new year but then I decided that if I was going to change it, I wanted it to be for something more memorable.

“Hopefully, I won’t have too long to wait. I can’t wait for next season to start.”

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo on the launch of the Reds’ first home shirt from Nike, Elliott said he is “hoping to break into the first team more regularly” next season.

The No. 67 is set to remain part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, rather than going out on loan, with the intention being to clear the pathway for youngsters like him, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams.

Jones and Williams are slightly ahead of Elliott in terms of their development—and rightly so, given they are both older—with Jones already scoring three times for the club.

But Elliott has already gone close, most notably in the 2-0 win at MK Dons in the League Cup last September—a game in which the teenager shone, hitting the crossbar with a curling effort.

“The challenge is massive as it’s a squad full of world-class players but you need to aim high,” he continued to tell The Athletic.

“Winning the Premier League title; emotionally, it got to me. Seeing all the messages come through about what it means to people, it really makes you want to go and do it again and again.

“I know I need to keep developing and add more goals to my game if I’m going to achieve my target of being a legend at this club.”

The goals will come as he gains more experience as a first-team player, and that should please Klopp in more than one way—as it will mean another trip to the barbers for Elliott.