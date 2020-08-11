Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge says he’s delighted his former team-mates finally managed to capture the title – and says the forwards in the team are “incredible”.

The ex-England international was a key part of the Reds’ last chase for the championship, under Brendan Rodgers back in 13/14.

It didn’t quite happen then and Sturridge suffered with injuries thereafter, with his impact on the first-team fading accordingly.

He was still part of the squad which won the Champions League in 2019, an unused sub in the final, before departing last summer for Trabzonspor in Turkey.

And he left behind a group of former team-mates he is utterly thrilled for, knowing how much it will mean to both them and the Liverpool fanbase to have finally lifted the trophy, after finishing as runners-up to the same team twice during Sturridge’s time at the club.

“It’s been a long time coming for the fans. When I was at the club we finished second twice but got pipped to the post by Man City both times,” Sturridge said.

“So I am sure the feeling from the players’ perspective, for the fans to be able to finally get over the post and to win, must have been an incredible feeling.

“Even for myself watching the boys and just seeing them celebrating everything, I was buzzing for them.

“When you have had that pain of losing and not quite getting there, to be able to get there and to be able to lift the trophy, for Hendo [Jordan Henderson] it must have been an incredible feeling.”

Sturridge was gradually eased out of the Reds’ regular lineup, in part due to his own absences but also because of the consistency and reliability of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Our old No. 15 says the trio helped him a lot—but also reserves praise for the next group in line, the supporting cast who have proven invaluable to the Reds’ successes over the last two years.

“The numbers they are putting up, incredible. “For myself, playing with them and seeing them train day in and day out, working their socks off on the pitch and performing at the highest level, you have to commend that. “Likewise, for the other lads as well from the time I was there, not to mention Divock (Origi) as well who has been performing very well and has been working tirelessly to get his opportunities. “There’s a lot of players that deserve credit.”

While his time in Turkey started reasonably well, Sturridge’s time in the Super Lig ended in ignominy earlier this season after he was handed a four-month ban for breaching Betting Rules.

He says now that he’s hoping to land a move back to another Premier League club and says there’s still “a lot left in these legs.”

“To come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me. I’m very excited, I’m hungrier than ever and I’m totally focused on the next chapter.

“I’d like to think I’m one of the better options for teams.”

Sturridge hit 67 goals in 160 games for the Reds—and as long as he doesn’t add to his personal tally against us, we’d be delighted to see him back in the Premier League!