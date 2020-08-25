Just three days after their first pre-season outing, Liverpool are back to it and this time meet a familiar foe in Salzburg. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were handed their first run out of the summer over the weekend, slotting three unanswered goals against Stuttgart in a routine victory on a water-laden pitch.

This time around, the boss is looking to inject more minutes into the legs of his first-team with the season drawing ever closer, with a rise in intensity key.

The Reds are expecting “a high energy and high-intensity opponent” this afternoon, one who will hopefully give them a run for their money ahead of the Community Shield clash on Saturday.

Expect to see a number of players play closer to the 90-minute mark at Red Bull Arena, where 1,250 lucky fans are set to be in attendance – it will be the first time in 167 days that Liverpool have played with spectators in the stands.

While only a friendly, can the Reds make it three from three in their recent meetings with the Austrian outfit?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST)—or 4pm in Salzburg, 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 12am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Salzburg vs. Liverpool is live on LFCTV, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST. LFC TV is available on channel 425 on Sky and channel 544 on Virgin Media.

The match is also available to stream live on LFCTV GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Salzburg vs. Liverpool is being broadcast live by B/R Live.

The match is also available to stream live on LFCTV GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Salzburg vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ pre-season clash on the following channels worldwide:

DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Arena Sport BIH, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Arena Sport 1, Sport 2 CZ/SK, DIGI GO, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3, V Sport Football, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, Sport 1, Sport 2, Vidio, Kompas TV, MaxTV Go, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Direktesport, Match! Football 1, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, 111 mio Sports 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football, B/R Live, Servus TV, TRT Spor

You can follow all the action this afternoon, the rest of pre-season and the 2020/21 campaign with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.