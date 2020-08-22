The Reds kick-off pre-season with a friendly fixture against Stuttgart in Austria. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side opted to host this summer’s training camp in Austria after initial plans to return to Evian were thwarted, a location which will now see the Reds play two pre-season matches.

Liverpool have a strong squad at their disposal with players all having returned at the same time following a condensed break, but will be without the likes of Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – the latter of whom has returned to Melwood due to a knee injury.

The meeting against the newly-promoted Stuttgart could see two different XIs take to the field in either half as the Reds ease themselves back into things with a relentless season on the horizon.

Finding their touch and match fitness will be the focus in a game which could see two ‘debuts’, should Kostas Tsimikas and Billy Koumetio feature.

This is the first of three confirmed friendlies for Liverpool before they start their Premier League campaign against Leeds United.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5pm (BST)—or 6pm in Saalfelden, 12pm in New York, 9am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8pm in Dubai and 7pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Stuttgart vs. Liverpool is live on LFCTV, with coverage starting at 4.30pm BST. LFC TV is available on channel 425 on Sky and channel 544 on Virgin Media.

The match is also available to stream live on LFCTV GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Stuttgart vs. Liverpool is being broadcast live by B/R Live.

The match is also available to stream live on LFCTV GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Stuttgart vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ pre-season clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 11, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Arena Sport 2 Serbia, Arena Sport 6 Croatia, DIGI GO, Sport 1 CZ/SK, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, Kompas TV, Vidio, Sport 1, MaxTV Go, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Direktesport, V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden, B/R Live

You can follow all the action tonight, the rest of pre-season and the 2020/21 campaign with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.