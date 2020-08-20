LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson kisses the Premier League trophy during the trophy presentation as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

‘Winning the league at Old Trafford? Inject it’ – Fans react to Liverpool’s 2020/21 fixture release

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool will start and finish the 2020/21 Premier League season at home and fans seem pretty content with how the fixtures have panned out for the champions.

Of course, it’s easy to feel as though every match is winnable when you’ve pretty much just proven that’s the case.

Last year a phenomenal start to the season basically won us the title by December, even though there was of course lots of work still to do afterwards.

Leeds first, Man United in May, the Merseyside derbies, the Christmas fixture barrage and more—all this got discussed as fans had their first look at the games which lie ahead.

 

Early thoughts saw certain patterns and games to watch out for around the opening fixtures…

“To be fair we couldn’t have asked for better and easier opponents to begin our title defence against. It’s tough from their point of views not ours. We are ready and rearing to go again.”
Farah Odhiambo on Facebook.

 

The usual clutches of games which can define a season look enticing…

“Not a bad fixture list tbh. Playing on 26th and 28th December isn’t ideal but I don’t see too many difficult fixtures in a row and the run in is pretty decent.”
[email protected] on the TIA Forum.

“Don’t like the idea of playing Spurs, United and City during the traditional New Year slump, but can’t grumble.”
Mascot88 on the TIA Forum.

 

And of course, a few looked toward the end of the campaign and where the title could be retained…

“I can’t wait to win the league again.”
Johnvictor Anyika on Facebook.

It’s never too early to be optimistic and excited about the new season ahead!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments