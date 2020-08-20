Liverpool will start and finish the 2020/21 Premier League season at home and fans seem pretty content with how the fixtures have panned out for the champions.

Of course, it’s easy to feel as though every match is winnable when you’ve pretty much just proven that’s the case.

Last year a phenomenal start to the season basically won us the title by December, even though there was of course lots of work still to do afterwards.

Leeds first, Man United in May, the Merseyside derbies, the Christmas fixture barrage and more—all this got discussed as fans had their first look at the games which lie ahead.

Early thoughts saw certain patterns and games to watch out for around the opening fixtures…

In five of the last six seasons Liverpool and Arsenal have met in the opening three games ? — James Dutton (@jrgdutton) August 20, 2020

IT'S ALWAYS ARSENAL IN THE FIRST THREE GAMES! https://t.co/BanitDVPiM — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 20, 2020

Never like playing newly promoted teams at the start of the season. Full of belief & confidence before they fall away and easier to win later in the season. Bielsa's Leeds in my mind as tough as the Chelsea and Arsenal games #LFC — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) August 20, 2020

Tough opening set of fixtures. Chelsea & Arsenal in our first three matches. Will need to be at the races from the very get go. — Nina_LFC (@Nina_LFC) August 20, 2020

“To be fair we couldn’t have asked for better and easier opponents to begin our title defence against. It’s tough from their point of views not ours. We are ready and rearing to go again.”

–Farah Odhiambo on Facebook.

I’m so worried about Liverpool playing Chelsea away in their second Premier League game. CFC are going to be so up for it with all their new attacking talents. Going to be so tough. — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) August 20, 2020

As things stand, first Liverpool game with fans in attendance could be Villa away. First at Anfield would be in Champions League. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) August 20, 2020

Going to Chelsea and Everton away early with no fans might be a very small advantage to the Reds. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) August 20, 2020

The usual clutches of games which can define a season look enticing…

Busy start to the season for Liverpool, so can definitely see plenty of opportunities for squad/youth in the League Cup. November will be tough, but the festive period and the run-in look quite kind! — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) August 20, 2020

December fixtures : Wolves (H)

Fulham (A)

Tottenham (H)

Palace (A)

West Brom (H) (Boxing Day)

Newcastle (A) Christmas period doesn’t seem too bad — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) August 20, 2020

Liverpool’s final 8 games of the season look very favourable. A title run-in ? pic.twitter.com/jcrAHWctQN — LFC Stats (@LFCData) August 20, 2020

“Not a bad fixture list tbh. Playing on 26th and 28th December isn’t ideal but I don’t see too many difficult fixtures in a row and the run in is pretty decent.”

–[email protected] on the TIA Forum.

“Don’t like the idea of playing Spurs, United and City during the traditional New Year slump, but can’t grumble.”

–Mascot88 on the TIA Forum.

And of course, a few looked toward the end of the campaign and where the title could be retained…

“I can’t wait to win the league again.”

–Johnvictor Anyika on Facebook.

Going to be nice getting a guard of honour at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/NaOT1qZeMa — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) August 20, 2020

WINNING THE LEAGUE AT OLD TRAFFORD? INJECT IT pic.twitter.com/4VOfMSu2Ve — 19 TIMES CHAMPIONS (@lfcjeevan) August 20, 2020

So we’re going to win the title against Man U on May 1st! Come on you reds! pic.twitter.com/5KmxVuLzSk — Foy (@FOY_L4) August 20, 2020

It’s never too early to be optimistic and excited about the new season ahead!