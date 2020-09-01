September brings the start of the Premier League campaign for Liverpool, and it looks set to be a busy month for the club, kicking off with an untimely international break.

The Reds’ season has, technically, already begun, with the penalty-shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield serving as their first competitive game of 2020/21.

Defeat at Wembley came just 34 days after the final game of a title-winning campaign, but it served as more of a pre-season friendly for both sides, before the big kickoff on September 12.

While the Premier League is back this month, it is not the only competition Liverpool will be taking part in over the next 30 days.

There will also be fixtures for new under-23s manager Barry Lewtas and women’s boss Vicky Jepson to prepare for, with the club’s youngsters likely to be given plenty of opportunities to impress throughout the month ahead.

Here are all the key dates for the diary for Liverpool in September.

September 3-8 – International break

The month begins, disappointingly, with an international break before a ball is even kicked in the Premier League.

Only 12 of Klopp’s first-team players were called up for duty due to fixtures being postponed in Africa, Asia and South America, though, which means that it is a less intensive period at least.

The first of the Reds’ internationals lands on September 3, with Kostas Tsimikas‘ Greece visiting Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League, with the last being Rhian Brewster and the England under-21s’ Euro qualifier away to Austria on September 8.

Between those, the likes of England, the Netherlands, Scotland and Wales have UEFA Nations League ties that should include Liverpool players.

September 6 – LFC Women vs. Durham (H)

Vicky Jepson and her side were left frustrated after being relegated from the Women’s Super League on a points-per-game basis last season.

Now, they are tasked with returning to the top flight at the first time of asking, and their Women’s Championship campaign begins at home to Durham.

It was a productive pre-season for the Liverpool FC Women, who have made considerable changes to their squad over the summer, and hopefully they can kick off September with a win.

September 12 – Leeds (H)

The opening weekend of the Premier League sees title-winners host title-winners, as the champions of England host Leeds, who are back in the top flight after lifting the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side look set to be a tough challenge for Liverpool, but Klopp will be hoping for a similarly strong start to last season, when they beat second-tier champions Norwich 4-1.

September 13 – LFC Women vs. London Bees

The second of two women’s games in September comes a week after the first, and this time it is Liverpool’s first away game of the season, at London Bees.

Bees captain Megan Alexander is a former Reds youth product, but left the club for Everton in 2015.

September 20 – Chelsea (A)

One of the most highly anticipated clashes of September sees Liverpool visit Chelsea in the Premier League.

Chelsea have spent heavily throughout the transfer window so far, including the £49 million signing of Timo Werner, after the Reds themselves pulled out of a deal.

While their signings station them as title contenders, Frank Lampard’s side could struggle against the champions, who have hardly changed since last season and, hopefully as a result, should retain their winning mentality.

September 22 – U21s vs. Wigan (A)

Despite dropping out of last season’s tournament at the group stage, Liverpool have accepted the Football League’s invitation to take part in the EFL Trophy for a second year running.

Pitting the club’s under-21s against clubs from League One and League Two, it is a worthwhile venture for the club, as evidenced by Neco Williams‘ rise to the first team after featuring in the EFL Trophy in 2019/20.

Barry Lewtas will lead his side into their first group game with a short trip to Wigan, who find themselves in turmoil amid relegation from the Championship.

September 23 – League Cup third round

Despite suggestions clubs with European commitments could be exempt from the League Cup, the tournament is going ahead as planned this season.

This means Liverpool enter at the third-round stage, which will be held between the trip to Chelsea and the visit of Arsenal in the league.

Klopp is likely to field a rotated side in their tie, which is likely to land on September 23, though the EFL Trophy clash the previous night could influence his selection.

September 28 – Arsenal (H)

The last league game of September for Liverpool comes against familiar opposition, as Klopp’s side take on Arsenal for the second time in a month.

Despite falling to a penalty-shootout defeat to the Gunners in the Community Shield, the Reds should be looking for three points at Anfield, against a side who have had considerably less time for pre-season.

September 29 – U21s vs. Tranmere (A)

The second group game of the EFL Trophy brings an even shorter trip for the U21s, that being a ‘rival’ clash with Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Though Tranmere will be the home side, it is a stadium some of Lewtas’ youngsters may be very comfortable in, having played their Premier League 2 games at Prenton Park for a number of years.

Tranmere suffered relegation to League Two last season, and over the summer lost manager Micky Mellon to Dundee United, though they have welcomed former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing to their playing ranks.

September 30 – League Cup fourth round

If Liverpool progress beyond the third round of the League Cup, they will play another game before the end of September.

It is highly unlikely Klopp will take the tournament too seriously this season, but it could be a welcome opportunity for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Billy Koumetio.