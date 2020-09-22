Following the arrival of Diogo Jota from Wolves, Divock Origi is among a host of players Liverpool will consider moving on before the end of the summer transfer window.

Origi is yet to feature this season, having been unfit for the Community Shield and unused in the Premier League victories over Leeds and Chelsea.

The Belgian was considered as a late substiute prior to Mohamed Salah‘s winner against Leeds, only for Jurgen Klopp to turn to Joel Matip to shore things up at the back, while at Stamford Bridge, Takumi Minamino was preferred.

With Jota arriving this summer as the club’s fourth-most expensive signing, it could be that Origi drops further down the pecking order and perhaps even out of the matchday squad.

Despite signing a new long-term contract last summer, Origi is now tipped to leave Merseyside before deadline day on October 5.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce writes that the striker is “expected to attract interest” as the club gear up for “offloading those on the fringes.”

Pearce also names Rhian Brewster, Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Loris Karius and Nat Phillips as those likely to depart, with that group long expected to move on, at least on a temporary basis.

More movement can be expected after the League Cup clash with Lincoln on Thursday night, with Klopp possibly calling on the likes of Origi, Shaqiri, Grujic and Brewster against the League One side.

There is another League Cup tie against either Arsenal or Leicester the week after, with the transfer window due to close in the first week of October, although there is an extended deadline of October 15 for moves between the Premier League and Football League.

Aston Villa have been touted with an interest in Origi, along with Brighton, Fulham and Newcastle, while Wolves made a bid for the 25-year-old in 2018 and relations between the two clubs are strong.

It remains to be seen if any side would be able to meet Liverpool’s valuation, but it can be argued that both Brighton and Fulham would benefit from adding another attacker.

Fulham in particular have struggled since promotion, losing both of their games back in the Premier League so far, albeit with Aleksandar Mitrovic netting twice in a 4-3 defeat to Leeds last time out.

Sheffield United are the only side yet to score in the top flight this season, but while Chris Wilder has been vocal over bringing in another striker, and confirmed a bid for Brewster, it is unlikely the Blades would fund a move for Origi.