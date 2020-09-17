Liverpool have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for superstar midfielder Thiago, breaking the internet and sending Reds fans into ecstasy.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer, although the constant stories surrounding the transfer had quietened in recent times.

Out of the blue on Thursday, however, reliable Merseyside-based journalists such as Paul Joyce and James Pearce confirmed that Liverpool are on the verge of signing Thiago, agreeing a £27million with Bayern.

Considering the 29-year-old’s status as one of the leading midfielders of his generation, it is an understandably huge story involving the Reds.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to the news on Twitter and Facebook.

This is genuinely the highest profile player we've ever signed isn't it? Granted, before it was probably Balotelli but still. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) September 17, 2020

FSG out — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) September 17, 2020

I’m very, very very, excited to see Naby Keïta and Thiago in the same midfield. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) September 17, 2020

Thiago, Keita, Gini, AOC, Henderson, Fabinho, with Curtis Jones/Milner filling in as required. That’s superb quality & depth. — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) September 17, 2020

“We are retraining the trophy” – Kamau Njoroge on Facebook.

What a signing Thiago will be for #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) September 17, 2020

With his former manager Pep Guardiola sat on his pile of riches at Man City, Thiago Alcantara still wanted to come to Liverpool Football Club to play for Jurgen Klopp. — Red (@TaintlessRed) September 17, 2020

Thiago an established, world-class player who will add extra quality to Liverpool’s midfield. Another string to the bow, creative in possession & always on front foot. Crucially gives opponents another threat to contend with through the middle as teams target Trent & Robertson. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 17, 2020

Town. Pop world. Venga Boys. Now https://t.co/TIp9HnGY4d — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) September 17, 2020

If, as now seems excitingly likely, Thiago completes his move to Liverpool I think we'll see Fabinho effectively become fourth choice centre-half – instead of Lovren being replaced – with Koumetio and Hoever next in line #LFC #Thiago — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) September 17, 2020

The Thiago deal is exactly why Michael Edwards is the best Sporting Director in world at this moment. The structure of the deal works perfectly for #LFC and he has played hardball with Bayern. Shit hot negotiator. Expect to see at least one more in – Sarr would be my bet. — Si Steers (@sisteers) September 17, 2020

The one thing this phenomenal LFC side has lacked is a world-class ball-playing midfielder. The current midfield has been exceptional and deserves all the praise it gets, but there are occasions when it's one-dimensional. Thiago changes everything, plus he works his socks off. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 17, 2020

Thiago to Liverpool has melted The Athletic’s servers, who says journalism is dead? — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 17, 2020

This will be the most high profile signing Liverpool have ever made. Probably the first time we've ever bought a player who pretty much everyone on the planet agrees is genuinely an established world class player. Alisson the only other I think was even close. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) September 17, 2020

What a day to be alive. Game changer. https://t.co/BlC12VkcQD — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) September 17, 2020

Back in 2017 Klopp said Keita & Thiago were the two best players in the Bundesliga. He's got them both now. — Red (@TaintlessRed) September 17, 2020

