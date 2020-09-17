LISBON, PORTUGAL - Sunday, August 23, 2020: FC Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara after the UEFA Champions League Final between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. FC Bayern Munich won 1-0. (Credit: ©UEFA)
“Highest profile player we’ve ever signed” – Liverpool fans react as Reds agree Thiago fee

Liverpool have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for superstar midfielder Thiago, breaking the internet and sending Reds fans into ecstasy.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer, although the constant stories surrounding the transfer had quietened in recent times.

Out of the blue on Thursday, however, reliable Merseyside-based journalists such as Paul Joyce and James Pearce confirmed that Liverpool are on the verge of signing Thiago, agreeing a £27million with Bayern.

Considering the 29-year-old’s status as one of the leading midfielders of his generation, it is an understandably huge story involving the Reds.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to the news on Twitter and Facebook.

“We are retraining the trophy” – Kamau Njoroge on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

