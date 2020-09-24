Liverpool face a trip to Lincoln as the League Cup interrupts the Premier League schedule. We’re live to bring you the latest from the third-round tie.

Kickoff at Sincil Bank is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Tony Harrington.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Lincoln City: Palmer; Bradley, Montsma, Eyoma, Melbourne; Edun, Bridcutt, Jones; Anderson, Grant, Scully

Subs: Ross, Jackson, McGrandles, Howarth, Roughan, Archibald, Hopper

Liverpool: Adrian; N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Grujic, Jones; Shaqiri, Minamino, Elliott; Origi

Subs: Kelleher, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Keita, Wilson, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below: