Liverpool face a trip to Lincoln as the League Cup interrupts the Premier League schedule. We’re live to bring you the latest from the third-round tie.
Kickoff at Sincil Bank is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Tony Harrington.
Teams
Lincoln City: Palmer; Bradley, Montsma, Eyoma, Melbourne; Edun, Bridcutt, Jones; Anderson, Grant, Scully
Subs: Ross, Jackson, McGrandles, Howarth, Roughan, Archibald, Hopper
Liverpool: Adrian; N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Grujic, Jones; Shaqiri, Minamino, Elliott; Origi
Subs: Kelleher, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Keita, Wilson, Jota
