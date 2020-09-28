Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings

Liverpool came from behind to deliver a dominant performance and beat Arsenal, with Diogo Jota scoring his first for the club in an eventual 3-1 win.

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Premier League, Anfield

28 September, 2020

Goals: Mane 27′, Robertson 34′, Jota 88′; Lacazette 25′

Alisson – 8 (out of 10)

An injury doubt before the game, Alisson couldn’t do much about a mis-hit shot from six yards away which bounced over him and in for the visitors’ goal.

He stood up well to Lacazette in two one-on-ones, saving both, showing he’s well back to his best form again.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Some fantastic early deliveries and nearly scored a thunderbolt which was deflected onto the bar.

Decent cross in for Robbo’s goal, even if not quite an assist, and was a source of plenty of problems for Arsenal in the first half especially.

However, horrid positioning for two through-passes which he played everyone on for – fortunate Lacazette missed on one occasion.

Still, probably Trent’s best game so far this season and more like the player we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

Joe Gomez – 8

Nice and tidy upon his return to the team. Good recovery pace more than once. Passing out was largely excellent. Brilliant late chase back to stop Aubameyang, then win a tackle in the box.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Don’t remember him breaking into a jog in the first half. His long passes were rather wayward but his second-half shot was well-struck. Loved his raging at the ref after a corner was given late on.

Andy Robertson – 7

Worst assist of the season, quickly followed up by him scoring at the right end within two minutes. It’s like the team wanted to quickly get back level for Robbo after his mistake that let in Lacazette for 1-0.

His goal was a great run and a neat clipped finish.

Always available as an outlet and tracking back against the counter.

Fabinho – 8

He makes it all look very, very easy most of the time, doesn’t he?

Then brings out a proper thunderous run and tackle on Willian, just to remind you he’s the best defensive mid in the world. Two excellent games in a row, in two different positions.

Naby Keita – 7

So much work down that right channel, in tandem with Trent and Mo, to win the ball back again and again. Simple in possession rather than the winding dribbles.

Gini Wijnaldum – 7

A few nice sweeping passes but also lost the ball in one or two dangerous areas without showing much intent or invention. Had a good chance with a low shot from the edge of the area but scuffed his effort.

Helped the lunatic pressing from the Reds an awful lot.

Mohamed Salah – 8

What a show of power and pace for the equaliser! A bit quiet in spells, but was always the outlet after turnovers and helped out defensively in the Reds’ half once or twice too.

In terms of pressing, would be interesting to see if he covered more ground doing that or making actual runs when the Reds had the ball.

He robbed Jota of a strike late on but thankfully it didn’t prove costly with the new boy scoring minutes later.

Roberto Firmino – 7

Made all the spaces, all the running and all the pressing. Almost linked perfectly with Mane and Mo on more than one occasion but it was just short of clicking more often than not.

Sadio Mane – 9 – Man of the Match

Had a busy first half-hour with a forearm smash, a good chance and a tap-in goal. Nice anticipation to finish the rebound.

Relentless with his pressing and winning the ball back off Holding.

Almost scored a second on the spin, made several openings with quick passes, cuts inside and fierce shots.

Bit of a surprise he was subbed with 10 to play and the game still open, but Jota proved very effective and that’s just what he’s been signed for.

Substitutes

James Milner (on for Keita, 79′) – 6

Few tackles, few shouts. Pretty sure we heard him swear again, not at Kostas this time. A good experienced player to have to come and see out a game like this.

Diogo Jota (on for Mane, 79′) – 7

Should have scored but missed. Should have scored but Salah robbed it off him. Then did score!

But this is exactly what he’s been signed for, to provide a good attacking option when Mane or Salah are subbed. Goal will be excellent for his confidence early on too – next, a start on Thursday… against Arsenal again but this time in the League Cup.

Takumi Minamino (on for Firmino, 90+1′) – n/a

A thank-you appearance for his midweek brace.

Subs not used: Adrian, N Williams, Jones, Origi

Manager

Jurgen Klopp – 9

Went with his strongest, most-settled side with Gomez returning to the team. Kept that side on the pitch until the latter stages; a bit surprising to haul Mane off but Jota wrapped it up so all good.

Classic Klopp preparation and his team saw out the win.