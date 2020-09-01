Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has vowed the club will support Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards “as best we can,” but stressed the need to do so “sustainably.”

The Reds are yet to make a significant foray into the transfer market on the back of their Premier League title win, and there is an unease in sections of the support as a result.

Kostas Tsimikas is the only first-team signing so far, and his arrival was financed by the sale of Dejan Lovren and the freeing up of wages with the release of Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a delicate and uncertain period for the club, but they find their rivals—namely Man City, Chelsea and Man United—spending freely.

Liverpool are more likely to make moves later in the window, when their financial situation is clearer, but there is no resistence to adding to the squad among the club’s hierarchy.

That is according to newly appointed CEO Hogan, who told LiverpoolFC.com that the club would continue to back Klopp and his staff “as best we can.”

“Clearly we’re in a great position, obviously an amazing last couple of seasons, in particular this past season with all the success on the pitch,” he said.

“We’ve obviously got incredibly solid foundations but these are uncertain times, so we’ve got to manage through that uncertainty.

“It has been a difficult last five or six months since we went into lockdown, but I think the great news is that the team, both on and off the pitch, has been able to work through that.

“We’re just looking forward to starting the campaign as champions.

“Now it’s my job to lead the business and ensure we support Jurgen and Michael and the team at Melwood as best we can.”

Hogan’s focus will be continuing the work of his predecessor Peter Moore in expanding the club’s capabilities as a business, and this includes sources of income that will allow further reinforcement on the pitch.

The American is right to acknowledge that Liverpool are “in a great position,” but there is certainly an argument that successful sides should build on a position of strength.

This is something Liverpool’s most prolific sides have done over the years, but Hogan has stressed the club’s “mantra” of sustainability, which is prompting their reluctance in the early weeks of the window.

“We really need to look at continuing to operate the business as we have done,” he added.

“The mantra, as most people know, is that this is about trying to create a sustainable business, a sustainable club, so it’s really my job to continue to run the organisation as efficiently as we can, to support the team.”

This may not be music to the ears of supporters pining for high-profile additions such as Thiago Alcantara and Ismaila Sarr, but it seems as though it may be a waiting game ahead of the deadline on October 5.