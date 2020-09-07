Liverpool are now claimed to be willing to sell Rhian Brewster for a fee as low as £20 million, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United all said to be interested.

Brewster is due for talks with Jurgen Klopp over his future when he returns from duty with the England under-21s this week, after featuring in three of the Reds’ four pre-season games.

His last kick was the decisive, missed penalty in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, leaving a bitter taste in his mouth as Klopp looked to keep his head up.

With three goals in Liverpool’s clashes with Stuttgart and Salzburg, along with 11 in 22 games on loan at Swansea last season, Brewster has made a strong case for a first-team role at Anfield this season.

But the Telegraph now claim that the Reds could either allow him to leave on loan or even on a permanent basis, in a deal worth “more than £20 million.”

The report, from Mike McGrath, notes Villa, Palace and Sheffield United as interested parties, with the trio previously named alongside Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton, Fulham, Norwich, Bournemouth, Watford and Swansea as hoping to sign the striker.

McGrath claims these sides “believe he will now be allowed to leave Liverpool before the transfer deadline,” either for a “loan fee or a permanent deal.”

He strangely describes Brewster as having been “almost like a new signing” since recovering from a long-term ankle injury last March, despite the 19-year-old having made just four appearances for the first team so far.

It is hugely questionable whether Liverpool would part ways with Brewster on a permanent deal, and particularly for such a relatively low fee at £20 million.

That is the price tag set for both Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson, players who are more established at senior level but are considered to have less potential than the Under-17 World Cup winner.

Brewster signed a five-year contract with the club in 2018, and therefore, with three years left on his deal, it would be almost negligent to allow him to leave under those terms.

Klopp is unlikely to permit this, either, as though he has hinted that Brewster could benefit from another loan spell, preferably in the Premier League, there has been no indication he is happy to part ways with his No. 24.

No decision is expected to be made until later in the transfer window, particularly as Liverpool have a League Cup third-round clash with either Bradford or Lincoln to come on September 23.