Liverpool will visit Man United for their first game of the U18 Premier League season in 2020/21, with the young Reds under new management in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

Bridge-Wilkinson has taken the role after Barry Lewtas stepped up the take charge of the under-23s, with the former Port Vale, Bradford and Carlisle midfielder promoted from the under-16s.

So far, it has been an impressive start for the new coach, with pre-season bringing four victories from four, with 5-0 routs of Crewe and Huddersfield, and 4-1 wins over Leicester and Man United.

United serve as the first competitive opposition for a new-look U18s side, too, with the Premier League confirming the full fixture list for 2020/21 on Monday afternoon.

Liverpool head to United on Saturday, September 12, giving their first-year scholars an early chance to impress.

Melkamu Frauendorf and Mateusz Musialowski are both new signings, and have already caught the eye with goals over the summer, as they make a strong first impression at Kirkby.

Tom Hill looks set to captain the young Reds into the new season, and he could be joined by the likes of Layton Stewart, Tyler Morton, Jakub Ojrzynski, James Balagizi and Conor Bradley in a talented young side.

The U18s will host last season’s champions Man City on Saturday, September 26, while their first Merseyside derby is an away trip on Saturday, October 24 and the season ends at home to Derby on Saturday, May 1.

Liverpool U18s Fixtures, 2020/21

September

Saturday 12 – Man United (A)

Saturday 19 – Stoke City (H)

Saturday 26 – Man City (H)

October

Saturday 3 – Blackburn (A)

Saturday 17 – Sunderland (H)

Saturday 24 – Everton (A)

Saturday 31 – Newcastle (H)

November

Saturday 7 – Wolves (A)

Saturday 21 – Leeds (H)

Saturday 28 – Burnley (H)

December

Saturday 12 – Middlesbrough (A)

Saturday 19 – Derby (A)

January

Saturday 16 – Man United (H)

Saturday 23 – Stoke City (A)

Saturday 30 – Man City (A)

February

Saturday 13 – Blackburn (H)

Saturday 20 – Sunderland (A)

Saturday 27 – Everton (H)

March

Saturday 13 – Newcastle (A)

Saturday 20 – Wolves (H)

April

Saturday 10 – Leeds (A)

Saturday 17 – Burnley (A)

Saturday 24 – Middlesbrough (H)

May

Saturday 1 – Derby (H)