It’s time for This Is Anfield’s writers to give their Liverpool predictions for the season ahead, but who do you agree with?

The Reds begin their campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday evening, in what could be a testing start.

Having accumulated a freakish 196 points over the past two years, all eyes are on Jurgen Klopp‘s team again, as they aim to register a second consecutive Premier League title.

Ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season, we asked TIA’s regulars for their Liverpool predictions for the year ahead.

Matt Ladson

Predicted finish: First

Top Goalscorer: Mohamed Salah

Player of the Year: Sadio Mane

Best New Signing: Thiago, hopefully

Flop of the Season: Divock Origi, if he’s still here again somehow

This season I’d be happy with…the title and nothing else. We have to win it so the fans and players can get the celebration we deserve.

Jack Lusby

Predicted finish: Champions (though much closer this time around)

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Roberto Firmino

Best New Signing: We’ll see…

Flop of the Season: Hate to say it, but Origi if he stays as fourth-choice forward

This season I’d be happy with…another title. I would be so disappointed if we move backwards while our rivals catch up.

Joanna Durkan

Predicted finish: I didn’t want to jinx it last year, but this time I’m all in – 1st

Top Goalscorer: Sadio Mane

Player of the Year: Roberto Firmino

Best New Signing: I know he arrived in January, but this one goes to Takumi Minamino

Flop of the Season: The obvious choice seems to be Xherdan Shaqiri, but I’m also throwing Divock Origi’s hat in the ring for this one

This season I’d be happy with…retaining our league title and pushing for another European crown. We’re in our prime and at least one piece of silverware needs to be added to the cabinet in 2020/21

A different challenge awaits us this season, but I would also be eager to progress further in the FA Cup this time around

Henry Jackson

Predicted finish: Second

Top Goalscorer: Mohamed Salah

Player of the Year: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Best New Signing: Thiago, if he actually joins!

Flop of the Season: I just have a feeling Joe Gomez is going to have a below-par season, as can be the case with top young players. Gerrard did at 22/23, don’t forget.

This season I’d be happy with…another title win, or another Champions League if not. I think it’s going to be tough to find that relentless level for a third season in a row, but we’re still the most complete team in Europe.

I couldn’t care less about the domestic cups, to be honest – who can even name the last five winners of each?

Karl Matchett

Predicted finish: Champions. I think it’s a difficult start for us, but we will get better and go on to show our consistency later in the season.

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Come on, Naby. This one is your season. I also think Minamino is going to be huge for us for a long spell this season.

Best New Signing: *tears of laughter emoji*

Flop of the Season: One of the youngsters will have a tough time, no doubt.

This season I’d be happy with…retaining the title or winning the Champions League, plus seeing the start of a tactical evolution to get more final-third play out of different areas of the team.

Chris Williams

Predicted finish: Second

Top Goalscorer: Sadio Mane

Player of the Year: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Best New Signing: This is a joke?

Flop of the Season: Nobody will flop, be positive!

This season I’d be happy with…defending the title, but I have a feeling we have stood still and others have strengthened.

The front three need a challenger and until that comes in I think we will struggle to hit the highs seen over the last two seasons.

FA Cup and League Cup finals would be nice – winning both cups would be even nicer – and I would also like to see the Champions League last longer than the round of 16 this time around.

James Nalton

Predicted finish: Second

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Naby Keita

Best New Signing: Definitely Kostas!

Flop of the Season: I don’t think Liverpool have flops these days.

This season I’d be happy with…continuing the trophy-winning habit. I probably say this every year, but an FA Cup win.

