It’s time for This is Anfield’s writers to put their necks on the line again, as we provide you with our 2020/21 Premier League predictions.

The start of the new season is getting closer by the day, as Liverpool prepare to welcome Leeds United to Anfield this weekend.

The Reds are aiming to retain their league crown, but Man City will likely be improved, while Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham will also be expecting better campaigns.

At the other end of the table, newcomers Leeds, West Brom and Fulham will hope to beat the drop and the likes of Wolves, Everton and Southampton will be aiming for the European places.

Here, TIA’s writers have predicted how they believe the 20/21 season will play out.

Matt Ladson

Top Four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Chelsea

4. Man United

Relegated: West Brom, Fulham, Burnley

First manager to be sacked: Scott Parker

Surprise team: I think Brighton could do surprisingly well

Best new signing: Hakim Ziyech

Golden Boot: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Jack Lusby

Top Four:

1. Liverpool

2. Chelsea

3. Man City

4. Man United

Relegated: Burnley, West Brom, West Ham

First manager to be sacked: David Moyes

Surprise team: Brighton

Best new signing: Timo Werner

Golden Boot: Danny Ings

Joanna Durkan

Top Four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Man United

4. Chelsea

Relegated: West Brom, Fulham, Aston Villa

First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce

Surprise team: Southampton

Best new signing: Timo Werner

Golden Boot: Timo Werner

Henry Jackson

Top Four:

1. Man City

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Arsenal

Relegated: West Brom, Fulham and Aston Villa

First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce

Surprise team: Leicester, because they will do worse than a lot of people think.

Best new signing: Kai Havertz

Golden Boot: Mohamed Salah

Karl Matchett

Top Four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Chelsea

4. Tottenham

Relegated: It’s tricky as there’s so long to go before the window shuts, but as it stands: Fulham, West Brom, West Ham.

First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce. I don’t think too many are in danger immediately – he’s not either – but if a new bidder comes in to buy the club they might still want their own man.

Surprise team: Brighton. They should finish a lot higher up the table than last season. They have lots of good creative attackers and a back-three could suit them well.

Best new signing: So far I guess Gabriel Magalhaes could have the biggest impact, considering what Arsenal needed from last season. Joel Veltman is the biggest bargain, while Kai Havertz is the best player.

Golden Boot: Harry Kane

Chris Williams

Top Four:

1. Man City

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Man United

Relegated: Fulham, West Brom, Brighton

First manager to be sacked: David Moyes

Surprise team: Leeds United

Best new signing: Kai Havertz

Golden Boot: Timo Werner

James Nalton

Top Four:

1. Man City

2. Liverpool

3. Man United

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Aston Villa, Fulham, West Brom

First manager to be sacked: Dean Smith

Surprise team: Southampton

Best new signing: Ferran Torres (if he gets a game)

Golden Boot: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

