It’s time for This is Anfield’s writers to put their necks on the line again, as we provide you with our 2020/21 Premier League predictions.
The start of the new season is getting closer by the day, as Liverpool prepare to welcome Leeds United to Anfield this weekend.
The Reds are aiming to retain their league crown, but Man City will likely be improved, while Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham will also be expecting better campaigns.
At the other end of the table, newcomers Leeds, West Brom and Fulham will hope to beat the drop and the likes of Wolves, Everton and Southampton will be aiming for the European places.
Here, TIA’s writers have predicted how they believe the 20/21 season will play out.
Matt Ladson
Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Man United
Relegated: West Brom, Fulham, Burnley
First manager to be sacked: Scott Parker
Surprise team: I think Brighton could do surprisingly well
Best new signing: Hakim Ziyech
Golden Boot: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Jack Lusby
Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Chelsea
3. Man City
4. Man United
Relegated: Burnley, West Brom, West Ham
First manager to be sacked: David Moyes
Surprise team: Brighton
Best new signing: Timo Werner
Golden Boot: Danny Ings
Joanna Durkan
Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Man United
4. Chelsea
Relegated: West Brom, Fulham, Aston Villa
First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce
Surprise team: Southampton
Best new signing: Timo Werner
Golden Boot: Timo Werner
Henry Jackson
Top Four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Arsenal
Relegated: West Brom, Fulham and Aston Villa
First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce
Surprise team: Leicester, because they will do worse than a lot of people think.
Best new signing: Kai Havertz
Golden Boot: Mohamed Salah
Karl Matchett
Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Tottenham
Relegated: It’s tricky as there’s so long to go before the window shuts, but as it stands: Fulham, West Brom, West Ham.
First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce. I don’t think too many are in danger immediately – he’s not either – but if a new bidder comes in to buy the club they might still want their own man.
Surprise team: Brighton. They should finish a lot higher up the table than last season. They have lots of good creative attackers and a back-three could suit them well.
Best new signing: So far I guess Gabriel Magalhaes could have the biggest impact, considering what Arsenal needed from last season. Joel Veltman is the biggest bargain, while Kai Havertz is the best player.
Golden Boot: Harry Kane
Chris Williams
Top Four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Man United
Relegated: Fulham, West Brom, Brighton
First manager to be sacked: David Moyes
Surprise team: Leeds United
Best new signing: Kai Havertz
Golden Boot: Timo Werner
James Nalton
Top Four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Man United
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Aston Villa, Fulham, West Brom
First manager to be sacked: Dean Smith
Surprise team: Southampton
Best new signing: Ferran Torres (if he gets a game)
Golden Boot: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
