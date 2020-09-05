SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)
“Really good second half”, “Minamino was excellent” – Fans react as Liverpool thrash Blackpool

Liverpool thumped Blackpool 7-2 in an entertaining pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon, overturning a shock two-goal deficit before running riot.

Liverpool 7-2 Blackpool

Pre-Season Friendly (3), Anfield
September 5, 2020

Goals: Matip 43′, Mane 52′, Firmino 54′, Elliott 69′, Minamino 71′, Origi 85′, Van den Berg 88′; Hamilton 15, Yates 31

The Reds returned to Anfield to take on their lower-league opponents, in their first appearance at Anfield since lifting the Premier League trophy in July.

It was a lethargic start for Liverpool, however, who found themselves 2-0 down after goals from C.J. Hamilton and Jerry Yates (penalty).

Joel Matip powered home a header before half-time to reduce the arrears and the hosts pulled away from their opponents after the interval.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino both found the net to turn the game on its head, before goals from Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Sepp van den Berg completed the annihilation.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

The second half performance was widely praised…

“They never give up amazing second half well done” – Clare Louise Withers on Facebook.

“Fortunately all games have 2 halves” – Alright Now on the forums.

 

Minamino was lauded for his performance…

“Thought Minamino was excellent” – Paul Heslop on Facebook.

“Great to see Keita, Minamino getting the full run out and having a good game” – gasband on the forums.

 

Other key men also received praise…

“Please play more of Jones” – Smiso Trevor Trezil on Facebook.

“Jones has been superb since he came on. This could be his breakout season I reckon.” – T.C.B on the forums.

 

Focus now turns to Leeds next weekend, including talk of playing a 4-2-3-1 formation…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

