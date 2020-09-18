Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed talks have taken place over securing Rhian Brewster‘s services, and hinted it would be a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has attracted a wide array of interest from across the top two tiers of English football, but the Reds have yet to make a final decision over his future.

A loan deal was widely spoken of before recent reports surfaced suggesting that Liverpool have not ruled out letting Brewster leave permanently this summer for a fee in the region of £25 million, where a buy-back clause would be inserted.

Liverpool are expected to take their time with their decision with the domestic transfer window not closing until October 15, but that has not stopped interested suitors from piling up – notably Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

And Sheffield United have been vocal in their admiration and pursuit of the youngster who scored 11 goals in 22 games for Swansea in the Championship last season, with a new striker at the top of their wishlist this summer.

The Yorkshire side would present an ideal environment for Brewster to continue his development, and their attempts to convince Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp of that fact were reported to have included a “detailed development programme” in their discussions.

And after the Blades’ League Cup defeat at Burnley on Thursday night, Wilder confirmed their interest in Brewster and hinted they have been pursuing a loan deal for a new forward.

“We have made enquiries about a few strikers and most on loan. Rhian is one we have talked about and spoken to Liverpool about,” he said as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

“We need to bring another one in. We have looked at the situation of losing Lys as well for a little while and we need to find that quality from within and to add as well would make us stronger and a more complete group.

“As you understand it’s difficult to source and we are not in a situation to do what two or three other clubs have done or people might expect us to do?

“We will keep working hard and smart and we will keep going to fill that gap. We are looking to bring one in at the top of the pitch and that is still the case.”

A high-intensity style of play at Sheffield United would present a chance for the 20-year-old to develop his all-round game and adopt a similar mindset to that of Liverpool.

In the immediate future, however, Brewster is likely to get a run-out against Lincoln City in the third round of the League Cup next week before a decision is made for this season, and potentially beyond.

Moreover, the Blades have also confirmed young Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has been an active target but the two teams are on different pages when it comes to the price-tag – an issue which could lend itself to United pushing for a loan deal in their pursuit of a forward as Wilder noted.