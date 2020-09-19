Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan, which is the seventh temporary move the Nigerian striker has made since signing for Liverpool.

With no UK work permit on the horizon, Awoniyi continues to spend his time on the books at Anfield away on loan, having played 117 times over spells with FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron, KAA Gent and Mainz.

His best form so far has come with Mouscron, where he enjoyed stints in 2017/18 and the second half of 2018/19, but after the Bundesliga restart things picked up for the 23-year-old at Mainz.

That clearly caught the attention of Union Berlin, who have moved to snap up the striker on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

It is hoped Awoniyi will take up a first-choice role under Urs Fischer, but faces competition from countryman Anthony Ujah and summer signing Cedric Teuchert.

Awoniyi is Union Berlin’s 10th signing of the summer, with former Liverpool target Max Kruse among those to join the club after their 11th-placed finish in the German top flight last term.

Liverpool have begun a clearout of their ranks as deadline day edges closer, with Tony Gallacher having also moved to Toronto FC on a short-term loan to follow Adam Lewis (Amiens) and Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood Town).

The likes of Kamil Grabara, Anderson Arroyo, Herbie Kane, Liam Millar and Yasser Larouci are also likely to depart from the academy ranks.

Tied to the club until 2023, Awoniyi will be looking to establish himself as a standout talent in the Bundesliga this season, ahead of a likely permanent move away from Liverpool next summer.

Good luck, Taiwo!