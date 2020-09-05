Liverpool end pre-season with familiar opposition, with Neil Critchley taking Blackpool to Anfield for a 3pm kickoff (BST). Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

The Reds are a week away from their Premier League opener at home to Leeds, and though a host of players are away on international duty, a final friendly has been arranged.

Blackpool, who are heading into another season in League One, provide the challenge behind closed doors at Anfield, with Critchley in charge after leaving his role as under-23s manager in March.

Critchley calls upon two ex-Reds among his midfield ranks, too, with Matty Virtue and Jordan Williams likely to feature against their former club in a warmup tie.

Liverpool will be hoping for a convincing display, as they pick up momentum moving into 2020/21.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST)—or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Blackpool is live on LFCTV, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST. LFCTV is available on channel 425 on Sky and channel 544 on Virgin Media.

The match is also available to stream live on LFCTV GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Blackpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ final pre-season friendly on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, Arena Sport 2 Serbia, Arena Sport 6 Croatia, Vidio, RTV, Sport 4, DAZN, MaxTV Go

