Liverpool are looking to win back-to-back Premier League titles this season, but do the media believe they will achieve that feat?

The (short) wait is almost over, with another league campaign now just one day away.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men start their season with Saturday’s visit of newly promoted Leeds, looking to continue a stunning few years of form.

While Liverpool cruised to title glory by 18 points last time around, chances are their rivals will be stronger in 2020/21, with the likes of Man City and Chelsea spending big.

But how do the media rate the Reds’ chances of making it 20 league titles overall, matching Man United‘s record in the process?

Here’s where pundits and journalists are tipping Liverpool to finish.

BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty is fully behind the Reds securing back-to-back titles, even if the 18-point gap won’t be repeated this time around:

“Tough task to maintain the sort of standards and momentum Liverpool have gathered in winning the Champions League and the title in the last two seasons, but this is a team without any obvious weaknesses and an array of world-class players in key positions.”

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter has no doubt about Liverpool’s prowess, however, outlining a key incentive behind the Reds prevailing again:

“The aim is number 20 and the incentive is also clear: to lift the Premier League trophy in front of supporters inside Anfield this time.”

Also in the Guardian, Liverpool fan Steph Jones thinks Klopp’s side will retain the title, saying “there’s no reason to believe we won’t be right up there again.”

FourFourTwo believe it will be City who are crowned champions next May, regaining their title after being comprehensively seen off by Liverpool in 2019/20.

They believe the Reds will find this season a “difficult proposition”, asking the question: “Can they really keep it up?”

Gary Neville is never one to get behind Man United‘s most bitter rivals, and speaking to the Guardian, he outlined why he thinks it could be a step too far for the Reds in 2020/21:

“To get to a Champions League final, win it the following season, and then to go again to win the Premier League title is a huge emotional drain on that group of Liverpool players for three years. “To ask them to go again and achieve that same standard would be a superhuman effort. “It wouldn’t be ridiculous to suggest there will be a slight drop-off, if they don’t somehow stimulate that squad by doing something to give them that lift again.”

Robbie Savage can be guilty of not speaking a lot of sense, but we will ignore that for once, considering his prediction.

Writing for the Mirror, the former Wales midfielder says Liverpool will be the best of bunch once again, claiming the defence “will be the foundation for more success.”

Slightly bizarrely, though, Savage thinks United will be runners-up, rather than City or Chelsea.

Rather predictably, former City defender Micah Richards has tipped his old team to pip Liverpool to glory.

Writing for the Mail, Richards said he thinks “the title race will be tighter this season.”

Writing for the Times, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness predicted another league crown for the Merseysiders, even though competition will be stronger:

“As it stands, Liverpool are the favourites for the title, but I don’t see them running away with it again. “I would have loved to have seen Lionel Messi come in at Manchester City. I expect a bigger challenge, though, from United and Chelsea this time. “United will be better with Donny van de Beek, but the goalkeeping situation may be an issue. Chelsea have signed well, but let’s see how quickly Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz settle in.”

In his column for the Mail, ex-Red Danny Murphy insisted he is not worried about a lack of transfers at Anfield:

“Some will question the lack of transfer activity but I’m sure Klopp believes the old saying: ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. […] “I make them favourites now even if the bookmakers disagree.”

Speaking on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, of all places, Harry Redknapp was another getting behind Liverpool:

“Chelsea have performed well, Man United are getting stronger, Man City are going to try and win it back this year but I’m still going to go with Liverpool. “I think Liverpool look like the winning team to me.”

Plenty of the writers at the i think it will be City or even Chelsea who prevail next May, but Evan Bartlett is the one who thinks otherwise.