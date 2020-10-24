Andy Robertson is the milestone man as the Reds close in on 10,000 goals and Mohamed Salah casts his eye toward usurping John Barnes.

Liverpool need three goals to record 10,000 in their history in all competitions. The first was scored by Jock Smith in a 8-0 home Lancashire League win over Higher Walton on 3rd September 1892.

The Reds are closing in on another club record. They are 61 league games unbeaten at Anfield (50 wins, 11 draws), two behind their best of 63 set between 1978/81.

Mohamed Salah’s goal at Everton saw him become the 17th player to score 100 goals for the club. Next in his sights on the list is John Barnes with 108.

Andy Robertson could make his 100th league appearance for the Reds. He would be the 49th man to reach the landmark for the club in the Premier League era.

So Close, Yet So Far

Have dropped only six points out of the last 123 points at home in the league (winning 38 and drawing three of 41 matches).

No outfield player has ever made 100 consecutive Premier League appearances for Liverpool. Robbie Fowler has made the most (98), while Virgil van Dijk’s injury in last weekend’s Merseyside derby means his run ends at 94.

Two Liverpool players have played every minute of Premier League football this season – Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

26 goals have been scored in total in the Reds five league games this season.

Home Advantage

United last won at Anfield in April 1994. They came from behind to win 2-1 with two second-half goals from Jostein Flo after Ian Rush had given Liverpool a fourth-minute lead.

That is the last time they have won away at one of the ‘big-6’ teams.

It is United’s only win at the ground in the last 14 games in all competitions and last 11 in the league.

They have failed to score in 11 of their last 14 visits to Anfield in league and cup.

No Liverpool substitute has ever scored against Sheffield United.

Blades’ Home Sickness

They were one of the founder members of the Premiership and scored the first ever goal courtesy of Brian Deane against Manchester United in August 1992.

This is United’s 5th Premier League campaign and their 3rd different spell. Last season they recorded their best Premier League finish – finishing 9th with highest points tally of 54.

Lost their opening four games of this season to make it seven top-flight defeats for the first time since 1975.

Earned their first point in last Sunday’s 1-1 home draw with Fulham – Rhian Brewster made his debut as a substitute.

This season they failed to score in each of their opening three league games for the first time in their history.

Have scored two goals from open play in their last eight league matches.

They have not won away in the league since a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace in February. Since then they have drawn two and lost six of eight games on the road.

Familiar Faces

Rhian Brewster – United’s record signing joined earlier this month from Liverpool for a reported £23.5million. Played 4 times for the Reds in total (192 minutes in all). His last game saw him come on in stoppage time of the Community Shield encounter with Arsenal.

Jack Robinson – remains Liverpool’s youngest ever league player. He was 16 years 250 days when he came on as a substitute in the final game of the 2009-10 season at Hull. He joined the Blades from Nottingham Forest in last January’s transfer window.

Sander Berge – played on this ground for Genk in last season’s Champions League group game.

Chris Wilder – played for United in a 0-2 Anfield defeat in December 1990. Appointed boss of his boyhood club in May 2016 and in the game at Arsenal earlier this month took charge of the Blades for the 200th game in all competitions.

The Man in the Middle

Mike Dean (Wirral) – only reffed Liverpool five times ever. His first was 17 years ago at Bramall Lane when United beat Liverpool 2-1 in a League Cup semi-final, first leg.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 6, Mane 4, Minamino 3, Jones 2, Grujic 1, Jota 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, van Dijk 1, own goals 1.

Sheffield United: McGoldrick 2, Sharp 1.

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).