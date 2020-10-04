Liverpool travel to Aston Villa, looking to keep up their 100 percent start to the Premier League season. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Villa Park is 7.15pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish; Watkins

Subs: Steer, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Nakamba, Traore, El Ghazi, Davis

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, N.Williams, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: