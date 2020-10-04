BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 4, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino sees his shot saved during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa, looking to keep up their 100 percent start to the Premier League season. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Villa Park is 7.15pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish; Watkins

Subs: Steer, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Nakamba, Traore, El Ghazi, Davis

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, N.Williams, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments