Rhian Brewster could make his first Premier League start on Saturday, against Liverpool at Anfield as Sheffield United provide the opposition.

The Reds bounced back from their frustration at Everton by beating Ajax 1-0 in the Champions League in midweek, showcasing much-needed defensive solidity in the process.

Now it’s time for a return to Premier League action, with Chris Wilder’s struggling United side making the trip to Anfield on Saturday night.

The Blades have earned just one point from their opening five matches this season, sitting 19th in the table and looking a far cry from the team who shone in 2019/20.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to the Sheffield Star’s Danny Hall (@dannyhall04) to hear about the Blades’ started to the season and Liverpool’s title hopes without Virgil van Dijk.

How would you assess Sheffield United’s start to the season?

Well, it hasn’t been an ideal one, that’s for sure.

One point after five games doesn’t represent anything but a poor start to the season, although the devil can be in the detail a little with things like this.

Sheffield United still have one of the best defensive records in the Premier League so far this season, and have yet to play particularly badly for 90 minutes.

Their problem has been scoring goals – only two so far in the league, despite an expected goals metric of five.

If they had converted their chances, it would leave them five points better off and put a completely different slant on their start to the season.

Has anything changed that’s made a difference to your fortunes?

The biggest change by far from a United point of view is games behind closed doors.

Yes, every club is in the same boat, but there is no club in the Premier League that needs its fans as much as United, as their records before and after lockdown demonstrate.

The quality is still there, as seen in post-lockdown wins over Tottenham and Chelsea at Bramall Lane, but the intensity that United play at needs the crowd to carry them through.

Without them, it has been a real struggle at times.

Do you think the Blades are now in a relegation fight?

I think it’s a little bit early for that – the same way that Everton and Aston Villa can’t be regarded as genuine title contenders after a good start.

But the games don’t get any easier – after Liverpool, United face Man City and Chelsea, and could conceivably go into November with only a point on the board.

Many Blades would snatch your hand off for 17th place now, but there is a long, long way to go.

How happy are you with the signing of Brewster?

It is a hell of a lot of money for a club like United to spend, especially on a youngster who hadn’t played a minute in the Premier League until he signed.

But Rhian Brewster is clearly a player with a lot of pedigree, and everyone I have spoken to about him from a Liverpool perspective speaks very highly of him.

It is a signing for the here and now, but also for the future, and it will be fascinating to see how he goes when he gets his chance.

What better time than Saturday, against his old club?

As for Liverpool, are you expecting them to retain their title?

I think it will be a close-run thing this season, especially after the blow of losing Virgil van Dijk.

There seems to be a bit of wounded animal about Man City as they look to regain their crown, and I think it will be a decent title race.

I backed Liverpool to win it last season, but won’t be making any predictions either way this time around.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, who stands out most for the Reds?

Wow, where do I start?

The front-three are obvious, but the full-backs are unbelievable – Andy Robertson has that bit of s***housery that I like, and Trent Alexander-Arnold oozes quality.

But Thiago could be a game-changer in midfield and if he is on song (and fit) it could be a long afternoon for United’s midfield.

Where do you see the key battles taking place?

If United’s back-three can contain Liverpool’s attacking trio it will give them half a chance.

Then they will only have to keep Thiago quiet. And Robertson. And Alexander-Arnold…

Finally, hit us with your prediction…

The whole world will be expecting a home win, and if Liverpool turn up then it is hard to see anything else.

But for that reason, the pressure is off United, so I wouldn’t fall off my chair in surprise if they managed to nick a point.