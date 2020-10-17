Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to his Liverpool lineup for today’s Merseyside derby, with Thiago starting as part of a strong side looking for a response at Everton.

The Reds endured the worst possible result before this month’s international break, but Klopp is hoping the “knock in the face” at Aston Villa can be productive.

Today brings a must-watch derby as the champions visit the Premier League leaders, a decade to the day from Everton‘s last victory over Liverpool, with both managers asking for a statement display from their sides.

Klopp is still hampered by the absence of Alisson due to injury, but otherwise has been able to name a strong starting lineup at Goodison Park.

Without Alisson, the manager is keeping faith in Adrian between the sticks, and the Spaniard can rely upon a defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson ahead of him.

Thiago makes his first start for the club in midfield, with the summer signing joined by Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

And in attack, Sadio Mane makes his comeback after a bout of COVID-19 to line up alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Gini Wijnaldum, Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota are among Klopp’s options on the bench for the derby.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Godfrey, Davies, Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Jota, Minamino