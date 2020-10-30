Fabinho has insisted he is “very happy” at Liverpool as “when you play here you do not want to leave” as he hinted at a long-term future at Anfield.

Since arriving in the summer of 2018, the Brazilian quickly became a key piece to the puzzle as the Reds started to add silverware to the cabinet for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

Widely regarded as Liverpool’s “lighthouse”, Fabinho gone from strength to strength with the Reds having coupled his defensive astuteness with an eye for a pass to see him settle in the top echelon of players in his position.

His versatility has also required him to drop into the centre-back position, one which he took in his stride before injury struck in midweek.

Fabinho is a two-way weapon for Liverpool and his transition into the side and into the heart of the Reds faithful is one which similarly goes both ways, with the 27-year-old “very happy” at Anfield.

The No. 3’s current deal runs to 2023 and Fabinho will fulfil each of those years as he looks to “be part of” the history this current Liverpool team are looking to forge together.

“I have this and two more years of the contract, I intend to fulfil these three years and then see if there is a renewal or not. But my focus today is on Liverpool and I am very happy here,” Fabinho told Brazilian outlet UOL.

“I am in a league that is very good to play, very competitive, when you play here you do not want to leave.

“Liverpool has grown a lot in recent years, we have a strong team that has everything to continue like this and what we are achieving with this group has entered history. We can enter more and more and I want to be part of it.

“We are in the history of the club, but we cannot stop there, it would be little for the quality of our group. [Klopp] tries to push us in training, he tells us to forget what people said, that we are the best.”

It’s a mentality which has served Liverpool well in recent years and is one which will hold them in good stead in what is to be an unforgiving 2020/21 season.

And the relentless nature of the campaign has already seen Fabinho‘s importance at centre-back come to the fore, where he explained the transition into the position has become “more natural,” but there is still plenty to improve.

“It has become more and more natural,” he explained before sustaining a hamstring injury earlier in the week.

“I already have a few games in that position and some movements are becoming more automatic. As a matter of positioning, I am getting better and better,”

“This communication and leadership you notice mainly when he is not in the field. We have other communicative players, like Henderson and Milner, but the coach spoke with the backline that we had to learn.

“Maybe it is not my profile or Joe Gomez‘s, but we don’t have to be afraid of being tough.

“Sometimes it’s small things like a second ball, movement in pressure and reaction, things that when there’s someone behind that gives that letter helps the midfielders. It’s something I know I have to improve.”