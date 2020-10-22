Harry Wilson got off the mark in his first start on loan at Cardiff on Wednesday night, while Harvey Elliott made his Championship debut in a tough defeat for Blackburn.

While Liverpool were in action in the Champions League in midweek, a host of their youngsters were also in action elsewhere, as the Football League’s busy calendar continues.

Foremost among those to feature was Wilson, who started for Cardiff less than a week after joining on a season-long loan, with the 23-year-old lining up alongside another Reds loanee, Sheyi Ojo.

Wilson started as a No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ojo to his right and Junior Hoilett to his left, and the Welshman served as Cardiff’s main threat throughout.

It came against one of his former clubs, Bournemouth, and strangely it was one of his former Liverpool team-mates who put the Cherries ahead in the first half.

Dom Solanke is finally finding his feet as a first-choice starter in the Championship, and the striker scored his second goal of the season with a smart finish at the near post as Cardiff were torn apart.

He could have made it 2-0 from a carbon-copy situation after the break, only for a brilliant save from Alex Smithies to keep him out, allowing Cardiff to restore parity soon after through Wilson.

In a game that saw him hit four shots on goal and create three chances – the most of any Cardiff player – Wilson’s goal came with a smart side-footed finish from the edge of the area, with Hoilett cutting it back for the No. 23 to fire in.

Wilson and Ojo combined well throughout, and manager Neil Harris believes he has “seen the best of players now.”

“I think we saw Harry on top form tonight, I think we saw Sheyi with the confidence tonight,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“We know Sheyi needs to work on that end product on the right-hand side and the left-hand side of the pitch, but we’ve seen good linkup.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, Elliott made his debut for Blackburn and that came as a starter for Tony Mowbray’s side, but unfortunately, it ended with a 3-1 loss at Watford.

Elliott still impressed, though, lining up in his natural role on the right wing, creating two chances and completing two dribbles, along with three tackles and three interceptions – combined, the most of any player on the pitch.

Lancs Live‘s Jaqoub Crooke rated Elliott as Blackburn’s joint-best performer on the night along with goalscorer Ben Brereton, writing that “his quality was there for all to see and for a 17-year-old making his Championship debut, he more than held his own.”

On Tuesday night, Ben Woodburn made his debut for Neil Critchley‘s Blackpool side, in a frustrating 1-0 loss at home to Charlton that leaves the Tangerines above only Burton Albion at the bottom of League One.

Woodburn took up duties on the left flank, and produced a mixed showing before being substituted in the 67th minute, with Chuks Aneke’s late goal deciding a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Morgan Boyes was an unused substitute as Fleetwood Town lost 1-0 at Accrington Stanley on the same night, while on Wednesday, Marko Grujic made his first appearance in the Porto squad, but remained on the bench in a 3-1 loss to Man City.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Unused: Marko Grujic, Morgan Boyes