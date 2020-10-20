Jordan Henderson is eager for Liverpool to find the positives in Virgil van Dijk‘s absence, starting with ensuring the Reds are fighting for silverware at the top when he returns.

News of Van Dijk’s ACL injury sent shockwaves through the club for fans and players alike, with the Dutchman an integral member of Jurgen Klopp‘s formidable side.

Liverpool have been resistant to speculate over a potential return date but a timeline of recovery for the injury typically stretches at least five to six months in the best-case scenario, which would take the Reds into the month of April.

And the skipper is intent on ensuring the Reds “win as many games as we can for him” so he still has something to fight for on his return.

Beyond that, Van Dijk’s teammates will rally around him, stick together and seek out the positives in what has a been a “big blow” for the club.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one. It’s a big blow for us. For him personally, obviously. But for us as a team, a massive blow,” Henderson reflected with the club’s official website.

“I’m just gutted for him. So, it’s been a tough couple of days, I spoke to him yesterday. And yeah, it’s a difficult moment, but that’s when you need to be there for each other.

“I’ll be there as much as I possibly can for him, I’m sure the lads will do the same and his family certainly will, to help him through the journey he’ll go on.

“But I’m sure he’ll be back stronger. In the meantime, we’ve got to do everything we can to help make us stronger and basically go and win as many games as we can for him, really.

“That’s down to us as players to make sure that when he is back and he is fit that we’re still fighting to be successful and fighting for trophies.

“You’ve got to use times like this to be stronger and to be even more together than we already are.

“And use it as a positive in some way – I know it sounds ridiculous at the moment, but that’s what you need to try to do. We need to try to look forward and try to help us in the next however many months Virgil will be out for.

“And also stick by him and be there for him whenever he needs us. But he’s a strong character, he’s strong mentally and he certainly will be back stronger and hopefully, it’s not too long.”

It comes as yet another classy and heartfelt message of support for Van Dijk in what is undoubtedly set to be a hard and long road to recovery, with Liverpool’s team spirit and togetherness shining through once more.