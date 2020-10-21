AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the opening UEFA Champions League Group D match between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. (Pic by Orange Pictures via Propaganda)
Ajax 0-1 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Ajax this evening, in what promises to be a tough assignment. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Amsterdam ArenA is 8pm (UK), the referee is Felix Brych (GER).

Henry Jackson is running today’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaasen, Gravenberch, Martinez; Neres, Kudus, Tadic

Subs: Stekelenburg, Kotarski, Alvarez, Klaiber, Huntelaar, Promes, Ekkelenkamp, Labyad, Traore

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, R.Williams, N.Williams, Henderson, Cain, Jota, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

