LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Banners replace supporters as the stands are dressed for a behind closed doors game before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans urged to boycott PPV game and instead donate to Foodbanks

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool fans have been urged to boycott their first Pay Per View match against Sheffield United on Saturday and instead donate the money to Foodbanks.

At a time when supporters are banned from stadiums, with none in attendance now for seven months at Anfield, the decision by the Premier League to put some games on PPV has been seen as a massive insult.

Last week, Newcastle supporters raised £20,000 for their local Foodbank, using the ‘Charity not PPV’ slogan.

Manchester City and United fans have combined and so far raised over £25,000.

West Ham, Aston Villa and Leeds United fans also have similar campaigns to support local food banks instead of lining the pockets of UK TV companies who already charge excessive fees to watch the Premier League.

For Liverpool supporters, they are being urged not to pay the £14.95 price for Saturday evening’s home match against Sheffield United and instead donate the money to the North Liverpool Foodbank – whose usual donations of food parcels arrive from supporters attending matches at Anfield and Goodison Park on matchdays.

You can donate here.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks have also offered fans who donate the chance to enter a competition to win a signed shirt from ambassador Trent Alexander-Arnold. See details below:

* If you are looking to make a donation to help the city of Liverpool, This Is Anfield have provided a small list of those working to help those in need:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments