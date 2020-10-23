Liverpool fans have been urged to boycott their first Pay Per View match against Sheffield United on Saturday and instead donate the money to Foodbanks.

At a time when supporters are banned from stadiums, with none in attendance now for seven months at Anfield, the decision by the Premier League to put some games on PPV has been seen as a massive insult.

Last week, Newcastle supporters raised £20,000 for their local Foodbank, using the ‘Charity not PPV’ slogan.

Manchester City and United fans have combined and so far raised over £25,000.

West Ham, Aston Villa and Leeds United fans also have similar campaigns to support local food banks instead of lining the pockets of UK TV companies who already charge excessive fees to watch the Premier League.

For Liverpool supporters, they are being urged not to pay the £14.95 price for Saturday evening’s home match against Sheffield United and instead donate the money to the North Liverpool Foodbank – whose usual donations of food parcels arrive from supporters attending matches at Anfield and Goodison Park on matchdays.

You can donate here.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks have also offered fans who donate the chance to enter a competition to win a signed shirt from ambassador Trent Alexander-Arnold. See details below:

Simple make a donation to us by following the link below ??https://t.co/nIHpiOZWz8 Retweet this tweet and give us a follow and we will randomly select one person to win a @TrentAA signed shirt, with a certificate of authenticity in a presentation box#RightToFood #LFC #Blades https://t.co/pSkTmCBgsU — Fans Supporting Foodbanks (@SFoodbanks) October 23, 2020

* If you are looking to make a donation to help the city of Liverpool, This Is Anfield have provided a small list of those working to help those in need: