Liverpool FC will move into their new training ground in Kirkby during the next international break next month, it is reported.

The move to merge the first-team and academy is a major part of Jurgen Klopp and FSG’s long-term vision for the club, with plans first set out for the move in 2017.

The Reds were due to move from their historic Melwood training base to the new £50 million training ground in the summer but construction work on the site was delayed in March due to the national lockdown.

The final touches have been taking place in recent weeks, with wind-breaking fences being installed around the first-team training pitches.

The new Kirkby training ground is around 24 hectares, compared to Melwood at just under five hectares. It features seven grass pitches and three GrassMaster hybrid pitches – one the exact same dimensions as Anfield, one smaller, and one larger.

There’s also two goalkeeper areas, two indoor artificial pitches, paddle tennis and head tennis areas, plus swimming pool, a large indoor gym, TV facilities and more.

Klopp’s final press conference at Melwood, the Reds home since the days of Bill Shankly, will be before the final game before the November international break, which is against Man City.

Thereafter, press conferences will take place at the new training ground in Kirkby.

It had been reported earlier this year that Liverpool would remain at Melwood for the whole of this season, but the Athletic’s James Pearce says the move will take place in November at Klopp’s request.

The manager has been heavily involved in the plans for the new base and speaking at the start of construction in 2018, Klopp said he wanted the new training ground to be the ‘scouse headquarters of football’:

“This will be the headquarters of Scouse football, if you want. “I think we are all desperate to get young Scousers through, because it’s nice. It’s a special club and if you are grown up in that area it already makes you a special person. “That we have all these young players is thanks to Alex Inglethorpe (Academy Director) and his team. I know already a few of the U15, U16 players and they will have a big chance to go through. “It’s always a difficult path to go, but if we can make it a bit easier, a bit more likely, then we should try everything. This is the first step in that direction.”

An announcement from Liverpool on the move is expected soon, and This Is Anfield understands that that will include confirmation of a naming rights partner for the Kirkby base.

How it will look – images from Liverpool FC of original plans