Liverpool have seen two of their three Premier League fixtures in November moved for TV, including the showdown with Man City.

The Reds will return to the Etihad Stadium for the second time inside four months, looking to avenge the defeat suffered last time out in what was the club’s first game since being crowned Premier League champions.

The matchup is one which could prove vital in re-establishing breathing room with Pep Guardiola’s side after the Reds failed to capitalise on Man City’s early stumbles.

Crucially, the clash has been moved to Sunday, November 8, with a 4.30pm (GMT) kickoff providing Liverpool with an extra day of recovery following on from their trip to Atalanta in the group stage of the Champions League on the preceding Tuesday.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports and it affords Jurgen Klopp’s men a five day break between the trip to Italy and Manchester and comes on the eve of the November international break – a fixture which has been pencilled in for Alisson’s return.

Upon their return, however, Liverpool will host Leicester City on Saturday, November 21 in a clash which has not been selected for broadcast and the continuation of the box office system has yet to be confirmed.

If it is, This Is Anfield urge fans not purchase PPV Premier League games, and instead donate the £14.95 cost to Fans Supporting Food Banks.

The final league clash of the month will see Klopp’s men back on the road, this time to meet Adam Lallana’s Brighton on Saturday, November 28 with an early start of 12.30pm.

This one will not be received kindly as the fixture comes a little over 64 hours after the Reds host Atalanta in the Champions League in mid week.

With five games and another international break to navigate, it’s another busy month for Liverpool but one in which they should see the likes of Alisson, Thiago and Joel Matip back in the fold for throughout.

Liverpool’s Fixtures, November 2020

* All times GMT.