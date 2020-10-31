LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 31, 2020: Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
“Phillips take a bow,” “That’s why we’re champions” – Fans react as Liverpool overcome West Ham

Liverpool were left to summon their comeback powers once more as they emerged as 2-1 victors over West Ham, and fans had plenty to celebrate after the final whistle.

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

Premier League (7), Anfield
October 31, 2020

Goals: Salah 41’, Jota 85′; Fornals 10’

Just four days after a win in the Champions League, the Reds were back on home turf and aiming for their second successive league victory – but it did not get off to the best of starts.

As they did against Sheffield United, Liverpool found themselves behind after a combination of poor pressure and an ineffective clearance saw Pablo Fornals take advantage.

Liverpool would go on to dominate possession and territory but had little to show for it until Mohamed Salah both earned and converted a penalty on the cusp of half-time.

The second followed a similar script in terms of possession the way of the Reds and it was not until Klopp turned to his bench did they start to prove an attacking threat – with Diogo Jota having his effort ruled out after VAR review.

But he wouldn’t be denied for long as he latched onto a beautiful Xherdan Shaqiri through ball for his fourth career goal for the club and yet another match-winner.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

It was an error-ridden first-half but there were a number of mitigating factors for Reds…

“Prior to the goal where was the midfield? Letting Bowen turn and run in acres of space.”

Neukölln on the forums.

“Nothing unlucky about that, poor header under no pressure. Alisson should do better as well.”

T.C.B on the forums.

 

And it came to life with 2 timely subs, with Jota & Shaq combining beautifully…

“Big Fucking Shaqs. The Redemption Song.”

Neukölln on the forums.

 

There was widespread praise for Phillips on his Premier League debut…

Nat Phillips has won some brilliant headers tonight. Fair play to him.”

Herb on the forums.

“Everyone saying Phillips wasn’t good enough before the game, hang your heads in shame, the lad had a f*cking stormer!!!”

David Lee Jones on Facebook.

 

Overall, the resilient Reds left a lasting impression after what has been a testing month…

Fan Comments