Liverpool were left to summon their comeback powers once more as they emerged as 2-1 victors over West Ham, and fans had plenty to celebrate after the final whistle.

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

Premier League (7), Anfield

October 31, 2020

Goals: Salah 41’, Jota 85′; Fornals 10’

Just four days after a win in the Champions League, the Reds were back on home turf and aiming for their second successive league victory – but it did not get off to the best of starts.

As they did against Sheffield United, Liverpool found themselves behind after a combination of poor pressure and an ineffective clearance saw Pablo Fornals take advantage.

Liverpool would go on to dominate possession and territory but had little to show for it until Mohamed Salah both earned and converted a penalty on the cusp of half-time.

The second followed a similar script in terms of possession the way of the Reds and it was not until Klopp turned to his bench did they start to prove an attacking threat – with Diogo Jota having his effort ruled out after VAR review.

But he wouldn’t be denied for long as he latched onto a beautiful Xherdan Shaqiri through ball for his fourth career goal for the club and yet another match-winner.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

It was an error-ridden first-half but there were a number of mitigating factors for Reds…

Poor from Gomez but Jones bit on overlap and didn’t stop the cross. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 31, 2020

“Prior to the goal where was the midfield? Letting Bowen turn and run in acres of space.” – Neukölln on the forums.

“Nothing unlucky about that, poor header under no pressure. Alisson should do better as well.” – T.C.B on the forums.

Not a good game by #LFC so far and lucky to get that penalty. That said, West Ham have had whole week to prepare for this game whilst #LFC just doing recovery work. Absence of experienced attacking midfielders felt against side defending with 10 players. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) October 31, 2020

Very disjointed performance. No link between attack and midfield. Engine room not good on either side of the ball. Thought Nat Phillips wasn’t bad, mind. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 31, 2020

That was a painful watch from the champions. Slow, too many touches, hardly any decent supply for the forwards, playing in front of West Ham and without intent. Hardly any aggression in possession or out of it. Visitors well organised and more purposeful when they do get the ball — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) October 31, 2020

And it came to life with 2 timely subs, with Jota & Shaq combining beautifully…

Talk about game-changing substitutions. Shaqiri-Jota. 2-1. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 31, 2020

Diogo Jota has three in three at Anfield! That one won't be disallowed. It had been coming and #LFC might just have got over the line again. Brilliant from Xherdan Shaqiri again. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) October 31, 2020

I fucking love Shaqiri, proper moments footballer. Makes things happen, wee weirdo — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) October 31, 2020

Brilliant goal. Another outstanding pass from Shaqiri. Created the winner on Tuesday, may well have created the winner again today. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) October 31, 2020

Jota for PM! — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) October 31, 2020

“Big Fucking Shaqs. The Redemption Song.” – Neukölln on the forums.

Jota looking like a fucking world beater here. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) October 31, 2020

There was widespread praise for Phillips on his Premier League debut…

Nat Phillips has done brilliantly tonight. Can be proud of his Premier League debut. Really stepped up and delivered. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 31, 2020

“Nat Phillips has won some brilliant headers tonight. Fair play to him.” – Herb on the forums.

“Everyone saying Phillips wasn’t good enough before the game, hang your heads in shame, the lad had a f*cking stormer!!!” – David Lee Jones on Facebook.

Nat Phillips. You hero ? ?? Outstanding lad, outstanding. — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) October 31, 2020

Nat Phillips has been excellent all night. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) October 31, 2020

Nat Phillips take a bow — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) October 31, 2020

Massive credit needs to go Phillips, stepped up and didn’t put a foot wrong. Jota every inch at home in a red shirt and Shaqiri showing the brilliance he’s always capable of bringing to a match. Great option to have. Liverpool top of the league. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) October 31, 2020

Nat Phillips really strong tonight. Very impressive debut performance in the Premier League. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 31, 2020

Overall, the resilient Reds left a lasting impression after what has been a testing month…

That Phillips header to defend that corner. He has been superb. Shaqiri with a superb ball to set up Jota for the winner. Grit. Fight. Top of the league ? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 31, 2020

A win is a win is a win.

MOM: Nat Phillips #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 31, 2020

LIVERPOOL, TOP OF THE LEAGUE, LIVERPOOL LIVERPOOL TOP OF THE LEAGUE — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) October 31, 2020

That's why we're champions. Great performance Nat Phillips deserves man of the match. Telling contributions from Shaqiri and Jota. Sublime assist and finish. Resilient Reds — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) October 31, 2020

#LFC look like a team struggling with a raft of injuries and a crazy schedule but they've still got so much quality, not least the early shout for signing of the summer in Diogo Jota. Phillips a huge presence at the back on his Premier League debut, too – bullied Haller. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 31, 2020

Another massive win. With the schedule as packed as it is and injuries piling up as they are, points on the board is what matters, and Liverpool did more than enough to deserve the win there. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) October 31, 2020

You all know my love of Portugal folks!its getting deeper with Jota what an impact he’s had??brilliant,Great substitutions by Klopp,had the required affect.Great 3 points the hammers defended very well,but cream rises to the top.YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) October 31, 2020