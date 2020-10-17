Roberto Firmino returned to form with a prolific run with Brazil in the October international break, just in time to address his drought for Liverpool against Everton.

Firmino could play the 250th game of his Liverpool career in all competitions today.

The Brazilian has never scored against Everton in 10 appearances in league and cup, the most games he has played against any team in his Reds career without scoring.

In his two outings for Brazil over the October break, however, he scored two and assisted one, setting up a goal for Everton striker Richarlison in a 4-2 win over Peru.

Goalless at Goodison?

Liverpool have now gone nine games unbeaten at Everton in the league – a club record.

However, seven of the last eight league derbies at Goodison have finished all-square, with five being goalless.

There have been 11 goalless draws in the 56 Premier League games, including the last three at Goodison.

Liverpool have lost three of the last 41 meetings in the Premier League home and away – all at Goodison – and are unbeaten in the last 19 either side of Stanley Park – a sequence easily an all-time record between the clubs.

Salah’s century

Mohamed Salah‘s next goal will be his 100th for Liverpool and he will become the 17th player to achieve the feat.

He will achieve the landmark in 159 games – only Roger Hunt (144) and Jack Parkinson (153) have done so in fewer appearances.

Salah’s five goals in four league appearances is his best start to a season for the Reds, beating his three in the opening four games of last season.

Bouncing back

Liverpool have never lost back-to-back league games under Jurgen Klopp.

They were last beaten in successive away league matches in February 2017, when losing at Hull and Leicester.

Since then they have won eight of the nine away league outings immediately after a top-flight loss.

The only team to prevent a victory was Everton, last season.

A decade ago today

In all competitions, Liverpool have not lost in the last 22 encounters with Everton (11 wins, 11 draws) – a run stretching back to October 2010.

It is the Reds’ joint-longest unbeaten run in their history against a single opponent – equalling the encounters with Aston Villa (1981 to 1992).

The Reds last defeat to Everton came 10 years ago today.

Post-restart concerns

Since football returned without fans in stadia, Liverpool have won three and lost three of their seven away league games.

Since the resumption in June, they have conceded 23 goals in 13 league games, compared to the 23 in 34 top-flight outings that immediately preceded that sequence.

They have conceded three or more in three of the last six league matches (15 goals in total in that time).

The 11 conceded this season is Liverpool’s most after four games of a league campaign since 1937/38 (also 11).

Everton on form

Everton currently lead the Premier League – this is the longest they have been at the summit of the top flight since 1989 (October to November).

Have won the first seven games of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1894/95 (in a sequence of eight).

The eighth match that year was against Liverpool. They finished as runners-up to Sunderland.

They have won their opening four games of a league season for the sixth time in their history and the first since 1969. In four of the previous five they have gone on to win the title.

Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has won seven of his 14 meetings with Liverpool, losing just five.

He has managed AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Napoli and Everton against the Reds.

In those 14 games, his teams have concede only 10 goals – the first three coming in six minutes in Istanbul.

He has faced Klopp eight times in his career, winning three and losing three with two draws.

Against Brighton last time out, Ancelotti took charge of a team in the Premier League for the 100th time. He has won 60 of those with 19 draws and 21 defeats.

This Season’s Scorers

Everton: Calvert-Lewin 9, Richarlison 4, Rodriguez 3, Kean 2, Keane 2, Bernard 1, Iwobi 1, Mina 1, Sigurdsson 1

Liverpool: Salah 5, Minamino 3, Mane 3, Jones 2, Grujic 1, Jota 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).