LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (C) celebrates with team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Roberto Firmino (R) after scoring the first goal with a header during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
Roberto Firmino can use Brazil form to confront strange Merseyside derby quirk

Roberto Firmino returned to form with a prolific run with Brazil in the October international break, just in time to address his drought for Liverpool against Everton.

Firmino could play the 250th game of his Liverpool career in all competitions today.

The Brazilian has never scored against Everton in 10 appearances in league and cup, the most games he has played against any team in his Reds career without scoring.

In his two outings for Brazil over the October break, however, he scored two and assisted one, setting up a goal for Everton striker Richarlison in a 4-2 win over Peru.

 

Goalless at Goodison?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Everton's Richarlison de Andrade (L) and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have now gone nine games unbeaten at Everton in the league – a club record.

However, seven of the last eight league derbies at Goodison have finished all-square, with five being goalless.

There have been 11 goalless draws in the 56 Premier League games, including the last three at Goodison.

Liverpool have lost three of the last 41 meetings in the Premier League home and away – all at Goodison – and are unbeaten in the last 19 either side of Stanley Park – a sequence easily an all-time record between the clubs.

 

Salah’s century

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 4, 2020: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah‘s next goal will be his 100th for Liverpool and he will become the 17th player to achieve the feat.

He will achieve the landmark in 159 games – only Roger Hunt (144) and Jack Parkinson (153) have done so in fewer appearances.

Salah’s five goals in four league appearances is his best start to a season for the Reds, beating his three in the opening four games of last season.

 

Bouncing back

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp shakes hands with James Milner after the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

Liverpool have never lost back-to-back league games under Jurgen Klopp.

They were last beaten in successive away league matches in February 2017, when losing at Hull and Leicester.

Since then they have won eight of the nine away league outings immediately after a top-flight loss.

The only team to prevent a victory was Everton, last season.

 

A decade ago today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 17, 2010: Everton's Tim Cahill celebrates scoring the opening goal against Liverpool during the 214th Merseyside Derby match at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In all competitions, Liverpool have not lost in the last 22 encounters with Everton (11 wins, 11 draws) – a run stretching back to October 2010.

It is the Reds’ joint-longest unbeaten run in their history against a single opponent – equalling the encounters with Aston Villa (1981 to 1992).

The Reds last defeat to Everton came 10 years ago today.

 

 

Post-restart concerns

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 28, 2020: Liverpool’s Sadio Mané looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by Propaganda)

Since football returned without fans in stadia, Liverpool have won three and lost three of their seven away league games.

Since the resumption in June, they have conceded 23 goals in 13 league games, compared to the 23 in 34 top-flight outings that immediately preceded that sequence.

They have conceded three or more in three of the last six league matches (15 goals in total in that time).

The 11 conceded this season is Liverpool’s most after four games of a league campaign since 1937/38 (also 11).

 

Everton on form

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 23, 2020: Everton's Alex Iwobi (L) celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Richarlison de Andrade during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Fleetwood Town FC and Everton FC at Highbury Stadium. Everton won 5-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Everton currently lead the Premier League – this is the longest they have been at the summit of the top flight since 1989 (October to November).

Have won the first seven games of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1894/95 (in a sequence of eight).

The eighth match that year was against Liverpool. They finished as runners-up to Sunderland.

They have won their opening four games of a league season for the sixth time in their history and the first since 1969. In four of the previous five they have gone on to win the title.

 

Ancelotti

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2020: Everton's manager Carlo Ancelottiduring the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 235th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Carlo Ancelotti has won seven of his 14 meetings with Liverpool, losing just five.

He has managed AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Napoli and Everton against the Reds.

In those 14 games, his teams have concede only 10 goals – the first three coming in six minutes in Istanbul.

He has faced Klopp eight times in his career, winning three and losing three with two draws.

Against Brighton last time out, Ancelotti took charge of a team in the Premier League for the 100th time. He has won 60 of those with 19 draws and 21 defeats.

 

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Roberto Firmino (left) during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Jason Cairnduff/PA Wire/PA Images)

Everton: Calvert-Lewin 9, Richarlison 4, Rodriguez 3, Kean 2, Keane 2, Bernard 1, Iwobi 1, Mina 1, Sigurdsson 1

Liverpool: Salah 5, Minamino 3, Mane 3, Jones 2, Grujic 1, Jota 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

