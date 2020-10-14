Roberto Firmino provided a timely assist during Brazil’s comeback win over Peru, while Xherdan Shaqiri played a part in Switzerland’s six-goal thriller with Germany.

On the penultimate day of action for Liverpool’s international players, three first team members saw action in three different countries.

Tuesday first saw Takumi Minamino emerge from the bench to play the final 29 minutes of Japan’s clash with Ivory Coast, which saw a stoppage-time goal from Naomichi Ueda seal a 1-0 win.

It was a lot more of dramatic affair for Shaqiri, however, who was named in Switzerland’s starting lineup for their Nations League tie against Germany in Cologne.

The matchup was Shaqiri’s second appearance of what was has been an eventful October international break for Liverpool’s No. 23 having returned a positive COVID-19 test before later being cleared with a ‘false positive’.

The midfielder started alongside the likes of Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Champions League group stage opponent Atalanta’s Remo Freuler where he played 66 minutes in a game which saw Switzerland’s lead twice pegged back.

The highly entertaining fixture saw Switzerland race to a two-goal advantage before Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz intervened for Germany to restore level terms.

Havertz’s effort was one of three goals to find the net within just five second-half minutes, which saw Switzerland restore their lead before Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry continued his rich vein of form with a stunning backheel shot.

Shaqiri would be withdrawn moments later with the scoreline reading 3-3, and despite the best efforts of both sides it would remain that way come the final whistle.

Over 6,000 miles away, another six-goal game took place between Brazil and Peru – with Firmino named in the starting lineup while Fabinho would be an unused substitute for the second game running.

Liverpool’s No. 9 lead the line alongside Neymar and Richarlison, and after Peru secured an early lead Firmino had an opportunity to level the scores moments later but was denied by a timely save.

But with Peru 2-1 up, Firmino popped up at the back post from a corner delivery to head across the box, allowing Saturday’s opponent in Richarlison to bundle the ball over the line.

With the game level, he would be withdrawn after 69 minutes and miss an eventful finish which saw Neymar notch a hat-trick and Peru handed two red cards.

And after 140 minutes of action across two games, Firmino will now return to Merseyside with Fabinho where a late decision on their availability for the Merseyside derby is expected.

Elsewhere, Rhys Williams was on the bench for England’s U21s 2-1 win over Turkey which secured their place in Euros 2021, while Curtis Jones was not present having been withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons.

Wednesday is a busy final day for Liverpool’s internationals with Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold all in contention for England, while Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum, Diogo Jota, Neco Williams, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn and Divock Origi are similarly competing in Nations League ties.

In a welcome boost for the Reds ahead of a relentless month, Andy Robertson will not be available for Scotland through suspension after picking up a yellow card last time out.