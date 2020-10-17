Liverpool were forced to settle for a draw in a wild Merseyside derby where red cards and refereeing decisions dominated the discussion.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League, Goodison Park

October 17, 2020

Goals: Keane 19’, Calvert-Lewin 81′; Mane 3’, Salah 72′

Jurgen Klopp’s men were out to get back to winning ways and extend their decade long misery over Everton, but they would be forced to settle for a draw in a topsy-turvy game.

And after three successive goalless draws at Goodison Park, the run was swiftly ended within just three minutes as Sadio Mane rifled his shot into the roof of the net – reward for Liverpool’s energetic start.

Things took a serious turn less than ten minutes later, however, as Virgil van Dijk was subject to a nasty off the ball challenge which forced his withdrawal with a knee injury where, incredibly, no action was taken on Jordan Pickford.

While the Reds were the superior side and had an abundance of chances come their way, it was Everton who found the net next from a corner to see the scores level at the break.

It wasn’t as slick and neat for much of the second, with Everton the ones asking the majority of questions but Mohamed Salah had something to say about that with a stunning first-time finish.

The defence would undo all the hard work with Dominic Calvert-Lewin able to capitalise, and just when victory looked assured through Jordan Henderson, the goal was ruled offside.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Jubilation soon turned to confusion & frustration as VAR dumbfoundedly deemed Hendo’s goal to be offside in the build-up…

If that’s footie you can keep it. Just headlines. No one can say he’s off. That’s a joke. I’m out. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) October 17, 2020

Microcosm of everything wrong with football. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) October 17, 2020

Whoever is doing the VAR today is really annoyed at Project Big Picture. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) October 17, 2020

That's the first time I've honestly considered match-fixing coming into play with VAR. It is NOT offside. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 17, 2020

“Disgrace of a decision!” – StevieG08 on the forums.

I actually think that decision — paired with Pickford — was so deliriously bad, so laughable, that it actually replaced any fume at the result with pure disbelief. I’m more embarrassed than I am mad — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) October 17, 2020

LiVARpool though yeah — Joey (@MexicanPenguin) October 17, 2020

Rightly, there was also outrage directed at Pickford & the refs for the callous challenge on Van Dijk…

Mad how you can maim someone if they're offside. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 17, 2020

That’s a disgraceful challenge. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 17, 2020

That's a RED card regardless of the offside flag to not! — Karl (@KarlThyer) October 17, 2020

Going studs up into someone’s neck and getting away with it because his big toe was offside — Gaby Kirschner* (@gabykirschner) October 17, 2020

It's crazy that an offside call got Pickford off the hook there. The officials should have been able to judge a challenge like that in isolation – and send him off. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) October 17, 2020

Ridiculous that you can do that and get away with it because someone was offside half a second earlier — Jack Lang (@jacklang) October 17, 2020

If you ever want to throw a potentially leg-breaking tackle on someone, do it when their armpit is offside and you’ll get away with it ? — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) October 17, 2020

Not sure how an offside enables you to challenge like that. Absolutely awful from Pickford. The clearest red card you’ll ever see. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 17, 2020

Which followed on with Richarlison who laid another nasty challenge on Thiago, with this one correctly being shown a red…

That tackle is that bad it gives Rockford's a run for its money. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) October 17, 2020

Absolutely disgusting. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) October 17, 2020

That’s disgraceful. A definite straight red. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 17, 2020

Richarlison receives a red card for an awful challenge after the whistle had sounded. Liverpool could have done with logic being applied in the first half. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 17, 2020

That is a fucking disgrace. And that red car for Richarlison makes an absolute mockery of him not sending Pickford of considering he’d already blew for a foul on mane. — Mick Birchall (@Mick_Birchall) October 17, 2020

The first outing of this particular midfield unit impressed many, particularly Thiago…

Jordan Henderson has been superb. Passing and physicality both excellent. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 17, 2020

Liverpool looking superb, midfield and attack so fluid. They should be 3 goals up, and probably would be if there was a competent referee. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) October 17, 2020

And that’s exactly why this is our best midfield trio. Jordan Henderson yet again, shows his importance, he’s been outstanding so far. Also absolutely absurd that Pickford hasn’t been punished in some way, offside or not. Horrendous challenge. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) October 17, 2020

Thiago is so far clear of every midfielder on the pitch — Fnatic Tekkz (@Tekkz) October 17, 2020

The controversial (ridiculous) decisions shouldn't overshadow how just good Thiago was there. Such a special footballer. Henderson outstanding on his return too. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 17, 2020

Thiago has this passing malarkey boxed, doesn’t he…. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) October 17, 2020

Thiago is different gravy. A throw back to the days of Xabi Alonso and repeatedly going "Wow" watching him on the ball. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) October 17, 2020

The defence, on the other hand, came under scrutiny for the equaliser…

Too easy to get into crossing position against Trent there. Then doesn’t close down the cross. Poor defensively from LFC — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 17, 2020

What was Trent doing there? Complete no man’s land, Adrian glued to the line. — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) October 17, 2020

Our defense is really undoing the good work of our attack… #LFC — Jack Williams (@JLWi11iams) October 17, 2020

“Shouldn’t have allowed that cross. Shouldn’t have let the header in. Should have anticipated that header better. Just bad defending throughout that.” – Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

Conceding far far too many goals. No title unless we sort it out quick. — Green Scouser* (@Green_Scouser) October 17, 2020

The knock-on effect of subbing VVD off early — I don’t think Hendo was penciled to play 80+ minutes. He’s too gassed to get a toe to a pass in the buildup, then Trent reacts poorly in turn and it’s wide open going the other direction — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) October 17, 2020

Overall, there was a myriad of emotions for the result, performance and the state of the game as a whole…

You have to say that was two points dropped. Minimal offside decisions went against #LFC plus not sending off Pickford whilst Adrian, sad to say, is looking increasingly poor. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) October 17, 2020

Liverpool fully deserved to win that game – they were excellent, by miles the better team. But they didn’t because VAR is a joke, broke or both. Simple as that. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 17, 2020

How the fuck did we not win that game? Fucking dogs of war levels shit from Everton.

Richarlison needs a 10 game ban for that challenge. Pickford a retrospective red — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 17, 2020

The game is broken I'm afraid. No idea how 1. Pickford stayed on the pitch there and 2. Hendo didn't score just score a perfectly good goal. Terrible officiating — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) October 17, 2020

Don't think I've ever been so angry at decisions in a game since Kiev. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 17, 2020

Hahaha I mean Jesus. Anyway. Felt alive didn't we. Liverpool much the better side bar 15 second half minutes. Dominic Calvert Lewin a remarkably good number 9. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) October 17, 2020

What even is modern football. VAR and the state of refereeing is a joke in the supposedly best league in the world. Con. Robbed. Mugged. Ripped off. Fuming.#EVELIV #LFC — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) October 17, 2020