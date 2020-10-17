LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“State of refereeing is a joke,” “Thiago is different gravy” – Fans react to drama-laden Merseyside derby

Liverpool were forced to settle for a draw in a wild Merseyside derby where red cards and refereeing decisions dominated the discussion.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League, Goodison Park
October 17, 2020

Goals: Keane 19’, Calvert-Lewin 81′; Mane 3’, Salah 72′

Jurgen Klopp’s men were out to get back to winning ways and extend their decade long misery over Everton, but they would be forced to settle for a draw in a topsy-turvy game.

And after three successive goalless draws at Goodison Park, the run was swiftly ended within just three minutes as Sadio Mane rifled his shot into the roof of the net – reward for Liverpool’s energetic start.

Things took a serious turn less than ten minutes later, however, as Virgil van Dijk was subject to a nasty off the ball challenge which forced his withdrawal with a knee injury where, incredibly, no action was taken on Jordan Pickford.

While the Reds were the superior side and had an abundance of chances come their way, it was Everton who found the net next from a corner to see the scores level at the break.

It wasn’t as slick and neat for much of the second, with Everton the ones asking the majority of questions but Mohamed Salah had something to say about that with a stunning first-time finish.

The defence would undo all the hard work with Dominic Calvert-Lewin able to capitalise, and just when victory looked assured through Jordan Henderson, the goal was ruled offside.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Jubilation soon turned to confusion & frustration as VAR dumbfoundedly deemed Hendo’s goal to be offside in the build-up…

“Disgrace of a decision!”

StevieG08 on the forums.

 

Rightly, there was also outrage directed at Pickford & the refs for the callous challenge on Van Dijk…

 

Which followed on with Richarlison who laid another nasty challenge on Thiago, with this one correctly being shown a red…

 

The first outing of this particular midfield unit impressed many, particularly Thiago…

 

The defence, on the other hand, came under scrutiny for the equaliser…

“Shouldn’t have allowed that cross. Shouldn’t have let the header in. Should have anticipated that header better. Just bad defending throughout that.”

Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

 

Overall, there was a myriad of emotions for the result, performance and the state of the game as a whole…

