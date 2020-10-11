Thiago is no longer self-isolating following his bout of COVID-19, with the Liverpool midfielder enjoying a walk around the city’s Baltic Triangle on Saturday.

The Spaniard has been sidelined since the end of September, having tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of cases rise throughout the Premier League.

Thiago was asymptomatic, but was required to under a 10-day period of isolation per safety protocol, which ruled him out of both clashes with Arsenal and the 7-2 loss to Aston Villa.

But with the Merseyside derby coming up on Saturday, Thiago has been able to leave isolation and take in the sights of his new home.

The 29-year-old shared a glimpse of his afternoon walk around the Baltic Triangle, sparking exciting from supporters ahead of a possible first start for the club against Everton.

Thiago goes out for a walk All of us: pic.twitter.com/4BkhZe3cVj — Ryan (@ryan3levis) October 10, 2020

THIAGOOOOOO THIAGO ALCANTARAAAAAAAAA Cannot wait to see this man play at Goodison! ? https://t.co/zsb5Y8BwMW — GaGs ?©? (@GagsTandon) October 10, 2020

Excited to see Thiago in action next week and putting the pretenders back in their box ?????? pic.twitter.com/oRx3Rdeo6J — Connor (@Connor_1313_) October 10, 2020

With Thiago now able to return to training, there is a very real prospect of the midfielder featuring against Everton on October 17, and there could be an opening in the starting lineup.

Fabinho is yet to play for Brazil during the international break, but the No. 3 is travelling to Peru for a second World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, before a late return to Liverpool.

He, along with Roberto Firmino, will then be due a test for COVID-19, as is the case with the rest of the squad, but their results will not be available until hours before the derby.

That could prompt Klopp to plan without the pair as starters, with Thiago a world-class stand-in in the deep-lying role.

Sadio Mane should hopefully also make his comeback away to Everton, while Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson should be back after recovering from respective injuries.