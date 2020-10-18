LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk walks off injured during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Totally gutted” but “the show must go on” – Fans react as LFC confirm Virgil van Dijk ACL injury

Liverpool have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk suffered an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby, leaving fans concerned over a season without their leading centre-back.

The Reds are set to be without Van Dijk for at least the majority of the campaign due to an ACL injury inflicted by Jordan Pickford’s brainless challenge at Goodison Park.

It is the first time Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be without the Dutchman for an extended period, and having not replaced Dejan Lovren over the summer, leaves Liverpool decidedly light at centre-back.

Van Dijk has, arguably, been the club’s best player since joining from Southampton in a £75 million deal in 2018, and now Klopp will be forced to plan without his No. 4 for the foreseeable future.

A crippling blow to the Reds as they defend the Premier League title, it will be a test of their mettle as the likes of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Fabinho fill in as primary options at the back.

The news of Van Dijk’s injury was announced on Sunday evening, and here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted on social media.

 

Unsurprisingly, the mood was low…

 

Some directed their fury at Pickford for causing the injury…

 

While others looked to motivate Matip, Gomez & Co…

