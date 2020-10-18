Liverpool have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk suffered an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby, leaving fans concerned over a season without their leading centre-back.

The Reds are set to be without Van Dijk for at least the majority of the campaign due to an ACL injury inflicted by Jordan Pickford’s brainless challenge at Goodison Park.

It is the first time Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be without the Dutchman for an extended period, and having not replaced Dejan Lovren over the summer, leaves Liverpool decidedly light at centre-back.

Van Dijk has, arguably, been the club’s best player since joining from Southampton in a £75 million deal in 2018, and now Klopp will be forced to plan without his No. 4 for the foreseeable future.

A crippling blow to the Reds as they defend the Premier League title, it will be a test of their mettle as the likes of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Fabinho fill in as primary options at the back.

The news of Van Dijk’s injury was announced on Sunday evening, and here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted on social media.

Unsurprisingly, the mood was low…

I knew the moment I saw it was likely to be his season over. A cowards tackle. Gutted for Van Dijk. https://t.co/STTNHcFW6A — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) October 18, 2020

Gutted for big VVD. Get well soon big man. — David Meyler ? (@DavidMeyler) October 18, 2020

Absolutely distraught by the VVD news. Such a disgusting tackle and it's costing the player a season of his career, costing the team an invaluable team mate and costing us as fans because we love to watch him. Haven't felt this low about footy since Kiev. Gutted. Totally gutted. — GaGs ?©? (@GagsTandon) October 18, 2020

The Van Dijk news is crushing. Asks the question of this Liverpool defence that we've been blessed to avoid having to answer over the last two seasons. — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) October 18, 2020

Equally livid and devastated for Virg. A callous and unnecessary challenge results in a serious injury which can prove to be career changing/ending for many. A huge blow for Liverpool but by no means results in a write off. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) October 18, 2020

It was always a risk for #LFC to head into the new season with only three senior centre-back options. Now they only have two. Absolutely gutting for both player and club that Van Dijk is out. A massive loss for the Premier League to lose the world's best defender too. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) October 18, 2020

Null and void — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) October 18, 2020

Some directed their fury at Pickford for causing the injury…

Impossible to downplay that news about Van Dijk – it's a monumental blow that could single-handedly alter the Premier League title race. One of the best players in the world, and one of the best defenders I've ever seen. Devastating. Jordan Pickford, you're a disgrace. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 18, 2020

Prickford. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) October 18, 2020

Jordan Pickford just became an Everton legend. Sad, but that's how the blue half lives. — LFC Photo (@LFCphoto) October 18, 2020

International break in a few weeks, make sure you leave some studs in @TrentAA @JHenderson @J_Gomez97 — MB (@MrBoywunder) October 18, 2020

… Jordan Pickford’s insistence on being a hothead has hurt his own team and now it’s literally hurt another player. No doubt another apology will follow but what he needs to do is grow up. He’s 26 but basically acts like a sugared-up toddler on the pitch. Just ridiculous. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 18, 2020

While others looked to motivate Matip, Gomez & Co…

Devastating news for LFC regarding Van Dijk. Time for Matip and Gomez to step up. Like with any big club. The show must go on. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 18, 2020

As far as Premier League centre-back duos go, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip is still very good, but the lack of depth there now is a big worry. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) October 18, 2020

Sickening the way van Dijk picked up his injury. Liverpool will be raging. Can’t afford any more injury issues at centre-back. Big, big seasons for Matip, Gomez and Fabinho. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) October 18, 2020