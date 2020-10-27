Liverpool got the better of Midtjylland in the Champions League on Tuesday night, securing a forgettable but valuable 2-0 victory at Anfield.

* Video via BT Sport; geographic restrictions may apply.

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland

Champions League Group Stage (2), Anfield

October 27, 2020

Goals: Jota 55′, Salah pen 90+1′

After beating Sheffield United in the Premier League, the Reds were back in European action, aiming to build on their dogged win at Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp made four changes to the team that beat the Blades, with James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi all drafted into the starting lineup.

It meant Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were afforded a breather at Anfield, highlighting the new-found attacking depth at the Reds’ disposal.

Alisson was forced into an important early save, as the Brazilian denied Anders Dreyer after he was sent clean through.

Liverpool lacked a spark without their usual world-class attackers on the pitch, with a lack of quality on display in the first half.

Unfortunately, the Reds suffered yet another injury blow before half-time, too, as Fabinho limped off with a hamstring problem.

It gave youngster Rhys Williams the chance to impress, as the 19-year-old made his second appearance in the Champions League.

Liverpool took the lead early in the second half when Diogo Jota tapped home after brilliant work from the Man of the Match, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was Jota’s second goal in three days and the 10,000th in Liverpool’s history.

Evander and Dreyer both missed good chances to equalise for Midtjylland, before Salah fired home a penalty in the dying seconds.

Meanwhile, Atalanta drew 2-2 at home to Ajax in the other Group D game, which is an ideal result for Klopp’s men.

Liverpool now have four days to prepare for a league clash at home to West Ham on Saturday evening, which could be a potential banana skin.

The Hammers have drawn with Tottenham and Man City in their last two outings, also winning away to a talented Leicester side.