It’s Merseyside derby time for Liverpool in the early Saturday afternoon kickoff, where the Reds are aiming to bounce back and derail the Blues in the process. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

The wait to see Liverpool’s response from Villa Park has finally ended, with the short trip to Goodison Park awaiting Jurgen Klopp‘s men today.

The fixture has been one which has favoured the Reds over the last decade, with the Blues last having bragging rights on this day back in 2010 when none other than Roy Hodgson was in charge.

And with Everton bursting with confidence after a 100 percent start to the season, Klopp is under no illusions that his side will have to be ready for the “hardest work.”

It is a part of Liverpool’s game which is non-negotiable after the lacklustre, and that’s being kind, outing that was Aston Villa before the international break.

The Reds are buoyed by the return of Thiago, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson to the selection table and despite their recent misstep, will remain confident in their ability to unleash their wrath on their local rivals.

They will need to end a three-game run of goalless draws at Goodison Park to leave with all three points, but the 2020/21 season has proved anything can happen with a number of unexpected scorelines.

Can Liverpool bounce back and extend their unbeaten run over Everton today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST)—or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 10.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Everton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Live audio commentary of Everton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all the action this afternoon and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.