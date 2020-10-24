Liverpool were made to dig deep and comeback from behind to notch an all-important three points against Sheffield United, and fans were delighted to come through unscathed.

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United

Premier League (6), Anfield

October 24, 2020

Goals: Firmino 41′, Jota 64′; Berge pen 13′

It was back to Anfield for Jurgen Klopp‘s men as they went on the hunt for their fourth win of the season, one which they were forced to dig deep for.

The evening started with a major boost in the form of Alisson returning between the sticks but he was unable to save a penalty that should never have been given in the first place.

Liverpool struggled to find their rhythm from there on out and looked susceptible at the back, but Roberto Firmino would equalise on the cusp of half-time with a rebound shot for only his second Anfield league goal in 2020.

A similarly tight tussle ensued in the second half and Mohamed Salah looked to have added the second only to be denied by VAR for offside, but it wasn’t long before the lead was taken with Diogo Jota nodding home a Sadio Mane cross.

Salah would then find the upright with a brilliant chip and while a buffer was not to be created, the Reds would see out the game for three hard-fought points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Reds were left dumbfounded by the penalty upgrade as VAR incompetence struck once more…

A foul that’s not a foul gets upgraded to a penalty because the VAR can’t change the fact that it’s a foul or not, only whether it’s in the box or not. Cool. — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) October 24, 2020

So this is insane. Sheff U's pen, ref gave a fk, and then VAR checked to see if the foul was inside or outside the box. But VAR did NOT check to see if it was actually a FOUL or not. So VAR gave a penalty, but did not check to see if it was in fact a penalty. ???#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) October 24, 2020

HOW IS THAT A PENALTY?!? — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 24, 2020

That’s not even a foul ? Astonishing — Jack Sear (@JackSear) October 24, 2020

So they’ve just scored from a penalty that wasn’t even a foul. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) October 24, 2020

I don’t know if I know the rules to footy anymore really — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) October 24, 2020

Jota grew into the game & was praised for his performance and all-important goal…

Incredibly refreshing to have a player with the quality of Jota, who doesn’t affect the style, carries a goal threat and enables greater tactical flexibility to play 4-2-3-1 with Firmino dropping deeper. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 24, 2020

2 – Diogo Jota is the first player to score in his first two home appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League since Sadio Mané in September 2016. Settled. #LIVSHU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2020

That's not the finish of a guy with 1 headed goal since coming to England — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) October 24, 2020

“Skill, creativity, work rate. He’s such a huge boost to the depth in our side in what he gives. I’m not a big fan of him on the right but I’m not being picky.” – Neukölln on the forums.

“Jota is a fantastic signing, he’s gets through some amount of work for the side, typical Klopp player.” – T.C.B on the forums.

Jota is the perfect player to sign to add to the depth of the attack. Well done Klopp & Edwards once again. ???? — Karl (@KarlThyer) October 24, 2020

And a number of Reds were also in line to be applauded…

Robertson has been something else today. A real cut above the rest. — Wade Watts (@WadeWattsLFC) October 24, 2020

Gomez has been fucking tremendous tonight — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) October 24, 2020

Can’t believe Mo hasn’t scored tonight. Thoroughly deserved at least one. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) October 24, 2020

Joe Gomez outstanding in this second half for #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 24, 2020

Our defending inside the box has been much better today. Not as much panic as recent times, but more composed with each player covering each other. Sign of good communication from the whole line and GK. — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) October 24, 2020

Henderson everywhere tonight. Took a nasty little knock before but still legging it up & down the pitch. ?? — Paddy Robinson (@Paddy_Robo) October 24, 2020

Henderson was massive tonight. Tactically impeccable, always in right spot to break attacks and some fantastic passing. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) October 24, 2020

Overall, the importance & manner of the win was not lost on any…

GET IN. Much-needed win, much improved performance as it went on. Salah MOTM. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 24, 2020

Not a vintage performance from #LFC but any win’s a good one when Manchester City have dropped points. Showed great resolve to come back from that horrible penalty call and passed another defensive test from a physically imposing opponent in the absence of Van Dijk. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 24, 2020

Great result Reds. Wijnaldum & Gomez excellent. Great to see the main man back in goal. A calming influence — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) October 24, 2020

“We really fucking needed that.” – Obanite on the forums.

Big win after conceding first. Battling display. Though Gomez impressed again. Miss Fabinho bite in MF when he plays center back Some good spells from Sheff Utd but they lack really quality in final third Great to see Alisson back — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 24, 2020

A well-deserved win in the end against a big physical side who work incredibly hard. Their best player was in Stockley Park, mind ? I only take to Twitter in VAR-rage and I'm on Twitter every game right now ? — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) October 24, 2020

As Anfield showings go, that wasn’t great. But, despite that — and more horrific officiating — they still eked the win out. Winning ugly will be important this season. Henderson and Diogo Jota very impressive in the second half. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 24, 2020

Up the positive goal difference Reds. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 24, 2020