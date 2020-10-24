Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Trent Alexander-Arnold (second right) and Roberto Firmino (right) during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Winning ugly,” “Gomez outstanding” – Fans react to Liverpool’s gritty win over the Blades

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool were made to dig deep and comeback from behind to notch an all-important three points against Sheffield United, and fans were delighted to come through unscathed.

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United

Premier League (6), Anfield
October 24, 2020

Goals: Firmino 41′, Jota 64′; Berge pen 13′

It was back to Anfield for Jurgen Klopp‘s men as they went on the hunt for their fourth win of the season, one which they were forced to dig deep for.

The evening started with a major boost in the form of Alisson returning between the sticks but he was unable to save a penalty that should never have been given in the first place.

Liverpool struggled to find their rhythm from there on out and looked susceptible at the back, but Roberto Firmino would equalise on the cusp of half-time with a rebound shot for only his second Anfield league goal in 2020.

A similarly tight tussle ensued in the second half and Mohamed Salah looked to have added the second only to be denied by VAR for offside, but it wasn’t long before the lead was taken with Diogo Jota nodding home a Sadio Mane cross.

Salah would then find the upright with a brilliant chip and while a buffer was not to be created, the Reds would see out the game for three hard-fought points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Reds were left dumbfounded by the penalty upgrade as VAR incompetence struck once more…

 

Jota grew into the game & was praised for his performance and all-important goal…

“Skill, creativity, work rate. He’s such a huge boost to the depth in our side in what he gives. I’m not a big fan of him on the right but I’m not being picky.”

Neukölln on the forums.

“Jota is a fantastic signing, he’s gets through some amount of work for the side, typical Klopp player.”

T.C.B on the forums.

 

And a number of Reds were also in line to be applauded…

 

Overall, the importance & manner of the win was not lost on any…

“We really fucking needed that.”

Obanite on the forums.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments