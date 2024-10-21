Virgil van Dijk has offered us somewhat of an update on his Liverpool contract talks, while we also got some bad news on Diogo Jota regarding his availability for the match against RB Leipzig.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Van Dijk was typically impressive in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, but there has been constant fretting over his failure to sign a contract extension.

Now, Liverpool’s captain has confirmed that talks are “ongoing” over a new deal at Anfield.

“I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future,” Van Dijk said.

“My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

“What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see.”

Meanwhile, the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports that both parties are keen on renewing, further suggesting that an agreement will eventually be reached.

Take note, Trent and Mo.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a “doubt” to play Chelsea, which explains his early substitution at Anfield. He didn’t train for days before the game

Slot & Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca have disagreed over Liverpool’s influence on referees at Anfield. It’s no surprise we agree with our man!

Liverpool are seeking fan feedback on ticketing operations at the club to help aid its long-term approach

Mohamed Salah has moved into joint-ninth place in the Premier League’s all-time scoring charts, while Slot joked that the Egyptian King is even providing competition for Trent at right-back!

Jamie Carragher has named the “biggest reason” why Salah “will sign a new contract.” We’re loving the positivity!

More from This Is Anfield

MEDIA REACTION: How Liverpool passed their toughest assignment to date thanks to the “The Curtis Jones Show”

DEBATE: Sam Millne and Adam Beattie have discussed the Reds’ battling brilliance & Dominic Szoboszlai’s place in the team

Five things spotted from Liverpool’s latest win, including Slot’s emotional reaction & Nunez’s funny antics

Nunez was excellent off the bench yesterday and his impressive stats show he can adapt and fit into Slot’s plans. No player won more duels!

The Kop were not amused as David James twice denied an 11-year-old Liverpool fan the chance of scoring a penalty at Anfield – heartless stuff!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Bukayo Saka is a doubt for Arsenal‘s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta has confirmed. Him missing the Liverpool game on Sunday would be a big boost for the Reds! (BBC Sport)

Arsenal are “the only team” who can take on Man City in the Premier League title race, according to Gary Neville. We’re winning the league then! (Sky Sports)

Former Reds boss Rafa Benitez believes City are the favourites to win the league because they “have been doing it for years.” It’s hard to disagree, but Slot’s men look like the real deal! (Match of the Day 2)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in the year 2000, Liverpool secured their 100th win the Premier League era.

It came courtesy of a 1-0 victory at home to Leicester, with Emile Heskey scoring the only goal of the game against his former club.

The match may not have been a classic but it secured three points for Gerard Houllier’s side in a memorable 2000/01 season that saw them seal Champions League football for the first time.

There was also the small matter of that cup treble, too!