Van Dijk confirms contract talks & Jota unlikely for Leipzig – Latest Liverpool FC News

Virgil van Dijk has offered us somewhat of an update on his Liverpool contract talks, while we also got some bad news on Diogo Jota regarding his availability for the match against RB Leipzig.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Van Dijk was typically impressive in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, but there has been constant fretting over his failure to sign a contract extension.

Now, Liverpool’s captain has confirmed that talks are “ongoing” over a new deal at Anfield.

“I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future,” Van Dijk said.

“My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

“What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see.”

Meanwhile, the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports that both parties are keen on renewing, further suggesting that an agreement will eventually be reached.

Take note, Trent and Mo.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • DEBATE: Sam Millne and Adam Beattie have discussed the Reds’ battling brilliance & Dominic Szoboszlai’s place in the team

Elsewhere in the football world today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 23, 2023: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka looks towards the referee as he escapes a second yellow card during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bukayo Saka is a doubt for Arsenal‘s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta has confirmed. Him missing the Liverpool game on Sunday would be a big boost for the Reds! (BBC Sport)
  • Former Reds boss Rafa Benitez believes City are the favourites to win the league because they “have been doing it for years.” It’s hard to disagree, but Slot’s men look like the real deal! (Match of the Day 2)

Emile Heskey, 2001 ( Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

On this day in the year 2000, Liverpool secured their 100th win the Premier League era.

It came courtesy of a 1-0 victory at home to Leicester, with Emile Heskey scoring the only goal of the game against his former club.

The match may not have been a classic but it secured three points for Gerard Houllier’s side in a memorable 2000/01 season that saw them seal Champions League football for the first time.

There was also the small matter of that cup treble, too!

