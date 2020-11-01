Liverpool face another testing month throughout November domestically and in Europe, one which is once again interrupted by a farce of an international break.

The Reds ended October with a 2-1 win against West Ham, it came following three consecutive victories in a month which also saw the club’s heaviest defeat in the Premier League and a significant injury blow to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool had been forced to count their losses in defence in October and will hope for better fortunes on the injury front throughout November, where the fixtures continue to pile up.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men face two important Champions League clashes alongside three league clashes which are disrupted by the team jetting off around the world for international duty.

Notably, the month also proves to be a busy one for the under-18s, under-23s and the women’s sides, with Man City on the agenda for two and a Merseyside derby also in the mix.

Here are the key Liverpool dates for your diary for the month of November.

November 3 – Atalanta (A)

The month kicks off with the first of a doubleheader against the Italian outfit in the Champions League, a side Liverpool have yet to meet in a competitive setting.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season, behind only Juventus and Inter, and after their opening six games this season they find themselves in nestled in the top having won four and lost two.

In Europe, they have won one and drawn another to sit behind the Reds in Group D on four points and will prove to be a stern test for a Klopp side besieged by injury at the back.

November 8 – Man City (A)

The high stakes continue with a short trip to Manchester, where Pep Guardiola’s side lie in wait in the final game before the team go their separate ways for international duties.

While City have stumbled three times in six games in the league, the matchup remains one of utmost importance for the Reds, where creating a sizeable buffer now could prove decisive come the final stages of the season.

November 9-19 – International break

Although the October break proved players remain at risk by jetting off around the world during an ongoing, and still escalating, global pandemic – international exploits continue to be given a green light.

It’s a farcical situation at a time of uncertainty and one made even more astounding by the fact that the likes of England, Scotland, Wales, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain are all to cram in three fixtures.

Alisson and Roberto Firmino will once again make the trip to South America but will not face as tight of a turnaround and could be back at Melwood at least two days before Leicester’s visit.

Up to 19 Reds could depart in the break, but the hope will be that Fabinho (hamstring) will be fit to return upon their return.

November 21 – Leicester (H)

After a 13-day break, the Reds will return to action by hosting Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester at Anfield in the first meeting between the two teams since the drubbing on Boxing Day.

The Foxes have experienced a mixed start to the season, one which has seen them taste defeat against both West Ham and Aston Villa while having clinched victories over Man City and Arsenal.

This fixture has proved to be an entertaining, if not tense, one in recent meetings and this one is unlikely to be any different.

November 25 – Atalanta (H)

It’s back to Champions League under the Anfield lights in the penultimate game of the month, with the second game against Atalanta.

It is one which could see the Reds make a significant step forward in securing their place in the last-16 with two games remaining in Group D.

November 28 – Brighton (A)

Liverpool will end the month with a trip to the south coast, where a familiar face in Adam Lallana awaits with a Brighton side who have seen results fail to reflect their bright performances this season.

It has been a kind fixture for the Reds since the Seagull’s promotion to the top-flight as Liverpool have won all of the last six meetings by an aggregate score of 16-3.

But Klopp will not be best pleased with the early Saturday kickoff time which comes less than 63 hours after the final whistle against Atalanta in midweek.

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

U18s

Wolves (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Nov 7, 11.30am

Leeds (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Nov 21, 11am

Burnley (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Nov 28, 11am

U23s

West Ham (A) – Premier League 2 – Friday, Nov 6, 7pm

Port Vale (A) – EFL Trophy – Tuesday, Nov 10, 7pm

Southampton (H) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, Nov 21, 1pm

Man City (H) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, Nov 28, 1pm

Women

Lewes (A) – Championship – Sunday, Nov 1, 12pm

Man City (H) – League Cup – Wednesday, Nov 4, 2pm

Sheffield United (H) – Championship – Sunday, Nov 8, 2pm

Blackburn (A) – Championship – Sunday, Nov 15, 2pm

Everton (A) – League Cup – Wednesday, Nov 18, 7pm

* All times GMT