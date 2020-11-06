LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal, the club's 10,000th goal, during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“It’s a joy to see him smile” – Wolves boss Nuno ‘not surprised’ by Diogo Jota’s form

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed his happiness at seeing Diogo Jota make an impressive start to life at Liverpool.

Wolves decided to sell the forward to the Premier League champions in a reported £41 million deal in September.

Since arriving at Anfield, Jota has scored seven goals, with six of those coming in his last four appearances after his midweek hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Nuno insists there is no envy or bitterness on Wolves’ part with the Portuguese pleased to see his compatriot and prodigy thriving at his new club.

“We are very happy for Diogo,” said Nuno, who also worked with the 23-year-old for one season at Porto.

“He is enjoying his football, enjoying his momentum, he is doing amazing for Liverpool. I think Klopp is really happy with him.

“For us, we worked together for four seasons and when a player goes and succeeds, it makes us happy.

“In the case of Diogo it’s not a surprise. Diogo loves the game, he is committed, he lives for football, he plays and watches all the games.

“I am really happy for Diogo and I hope he continues and enjoys it game by game. It’s a joy to see him smile.”

