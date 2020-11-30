Liverpool FC are to re-submit their planning application for ‘phase two’ of Anfield’s expansion, increasing the overall capacity to around 61,000 seats.

Work to expand the Anfield Road End was due to have begun in 2020, but was put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring.

The original outline planning permission has since expired, so the club will now submit a new application to Liverpool City Council in the next few weeks.

Anfield’s current capacity is just short of 54,000, and the expansion of the Anfield Road End would add a further 7,000 seats.

The hope is that work would then begin at the end of 2021, with a completion date either during the 2023/24 season, or the summer of 2024.

When work is underway, it is expected to take 18 months and the club want this to take place over two summers to allow for the quickest timeline.

Images below show how the club expect the Anfield Road End to look once complete:

Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool FC, said: “We have been clear from the start that the expansion would be based on three things: financial viability and sustainability, the successful navigation of the complex planning landscape and with the co-operation of local residents and the community.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has offered a contribution to that consultation process. We feel that we now have a proposal that has been informed by our neighbours, will support the wider economy and provide an opportunity for more of our fans to come to Anfield to support our great team.

“The last nine months without fans in our stadium has driven home our commitment to making Anfield accessible to more fans than ever before and while a high level of uncertainty remains around COVID-19, we would like to be in a position to move ahead with the proposed redevelopment as soon as the time is right, which is why we’ve decided to move forward with submitting the planning application.”

Phase one of Anfield’s expansion was the Main Stand, which was completed in September 2016.