Liverpool could welcome 2,000 supporters to Anfield for the first time since March when they host Wolves, after the government announced new lockdown tiers.

The Reds will play Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in a fixture that is currently scheduled for Saturday, December 5 but is likely to be moved for TV.

Coming after the end of the UK’s nationwide lockdown, it will be the first Liverpool game subject to the legislation of mass gatherings, with a maximum of 2,000 supporters permitted to attend.

On Thursday morning the government announced that Liverpool will be in Tier 2 of the new lockdown measures, which is outside of the most severe restrictions.

It remains to be seen how the club will organise the return of supporters to Anfield, but it is likely that they are invited back to games at the earliest possible juncture.

Fans will be required to be socially distanced throughout, with strict safety measures in place both inside and outside the stadium.

The government are set to review the lockdown tiers on December 16, but as things stand the next four Premier League games home and away can be played in front of 2,000 fans, with London also in Tier 2.

Speaking on the announcement of the plans, Jurgen Klopp welcomed the news, but criticised the thinking behind a cap on supporters regardless of the capacity of the stadium.

“I don’t think it’s unfair [that some clubs will be able to return fans and some won’t],” Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday.

“The rules depend on different areas. The problem I have at the moment is that I struggle to put faith in any kind of announcement.

“And I don’t understand why we would now have 2,000 people in a stadium of 60,000 people, and 2,000 people in a stadium of 9,000 people.

“But I’m not surprised that it is not finally thought through, to be honest. But it’s good news, a good sign, and I take it, 100 percent.”