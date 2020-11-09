Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Man City saw Sadio Mane impress the most, with Alisson and Mohamed Salah also catching the eye.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men knew that a win at the Etihad would see them return to the top of the Premier League, but the eventual point was more than adequate.

Salah put the Reds ahead with a well-taken penalty, only for Gabriel Jesus to equalise after turning Trent Alexander-Arnold brilliantly.

Kevin De Bruyne fired a spot-kick wide before half-time, following a harsh handball decision on Joe Gomez, and the game petered out after the break.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, Sky Sports, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Mane (7.4) was deemed Liverpool’s best player in Manchester, proving to be a huge threat to City’s defence.

The Senegalese won the penalty that Salah converted and came out on top in a key battle with Kyle Walker throughout the afternoon.

Joanna Durkan gave Mane TIA’s Man of the Match award, saying he “bamboozled” City at times and was a “constant thorn in Walker’s side.”

Alisson (7.2) came second in the average ratings, as he again showed what a colossal performer he is for the Reds, doing his job to perfection.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt the 28-year-old “commanded his area well,” also pointing out that he made key interventions outside of the box, too.

Meanwhile, David McDonnell of the Mirror hailed one “fine save” to prevent a De Bruyne cross from reaching its intended target.

Completing the top three was Salah (7.1), with Sky Sports saying he buried his spot-kick “emphatically,” but also stating that the “advanced role left him short on involvement.”

It was another poor day for Roberto Firmino (5.2), who received the lowest all-round rating and found himself substituted in the second half.

Durkan feels the Brazilian looks “devoid of confidence,” while McDonnell thought he was largely “anonymous” once again.

It is now time for yet international break, before Liverpool return and host Leicester on November 21.